Federal Court Rejects Dismissal Effort In Landmark Civil Rights Case Brought By Survivor Wrongfully Prosecuted As A Child

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant ruling with broad implications for civil rights litigation, a federal court has allowed a lawsuit brought by survivor Taylor Cadle to proceed against the Polk County Sheriff's Office and two of its detectives-rejecting arguments that her claims were filed too late to be heard.

The decision clears the way for Cadle's case to move into discovery and marks a critical early victory in the lawsuit, which alleges a profound breakdown in law enforcement procedures involving the sexual abuse of a child.

Cadle's complaint centers on allegations that, as a minor, she reported ongoing abuse by her adoptive father to authorities in Polk County, Florida-only to be disbelieved, investigated, and ultimately prosecuted for making“false statements.” As described in the lawsuit, Cadle was coerced into pleading guilty to charges related to allegedly false statements, forced to write an apology letter to her abuser, and ultimately returned to the same home where the abuse had occurred. Within weeks, the abuse continued.

This time, Cadle took matters into her own hands - when her adoptive father assaulted her again, she recorded the abuse and sent the evidence to Polk County Sheriff's Office. Cadle's abuser was finally arrested, convicted, and sentenced to 17 years in prison. The false statement charges against Cadle were ultimately dismissed, and prosecutors later concluded that her original allegations were truthful.

Against that backdrop, in response to Cadle's civil case, the Defendants sought to end the case before it could begin, arguing that too much time had passed for Cadle to pursue her claims.

The court disagreed.

In an critical aspect of the ruling, the court addressed whether a Florida statutory provision, § 95.051(1)(i), imposes a seven-year cap on certain claims that would extinguish Cadle's claims entirely. The court concluded that this provision does not bar federal civil rights claims, allowing Cadle's case to proceed.

The court also found that because Cadle was a minor without a parent or guardian acting in her legal interests at the time, the statute of limitations was tolled until she reached adulthood. As a result, her October 2025 filing was deemed timely. The ruling appears to be the first in the district to directly confront this issue in the context of federal civil rights claims.

Cadle is represented by Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY), along with co-counsel Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan.

“This decision ensures that this case will be decided on the facts-not on technical arguments about timing,” said Troy A. Rafferty, shareholder at RDCY.“When a child comes forward with allegations this serious, the system has an obligation to get it right. We intend to show what happened here and why it matters.”

The lawsuit asserts claims for malicious prosecution and violations of Cadle's Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. Those claims will now proceed against the detectives and the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Claims against Sheriff Grady Judd in his official capacity also remain pending.

The case seeks compensatory and punitive damages, along with injunctive relief aimed at addressing what the complaint describes as systemic failures in training, supervision, and investigative practices.

A Case About More Than One Outcome

While the ruling is procedural, its impact is substantive.

By rejecting the defendants' attempt to dismiss the case at the outset, the court has ensured that the underlying allegations-how a child reporting abuse came to be prosecuted instead of protected-will be examined through the discovery process.

That process will include the exchange of evidence, sworn testimony, and internal records that may shed light on investigative decisions, institutional practices, and whether those practices met constitutional standards.

A trial is currently scheduled for April 2027.

For Cadle, the ruling represents a critical step toward accountability.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Bach, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

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