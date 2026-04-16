Liquor Ban To Continue Till Nitish Kumar Guides Bihar: Shravan Kumar ​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 16 (IANS) After Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Madhav Anand urged Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to take an early decision on lifting the liquor ban, the JD-U has taken a firm and unequivocal stand against any such move.​

Speaking to journalists at Bihar Sharif, senior JD(U) leader and former minister Shravan Kumar asserted that prohibition will remain in force as long as Nitish Kumar continues to guide the state's political direction.​

Invoking the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, he said that the liquor ban reflects a long-standing vision of social reform.​

“I do not believe that the sale of liquor will resume in Bihar, not as long as Nitish Kumar is here. As long as governance continues in line with his vision, the prohibition policy will remain intact,” he stated.​

Addressing concerns over the increasing use of so-called dry drugs among youth, Shravan Kumar acknowledged receiving reports on the issue.​

He urged law enforcement agencies to identify affected individuals and launch targeted rehabilitation efforts.​

He also called for strict action against those involved in the illegal trade of such substances.​

On the political front, he expressed disappointment that Nishant Kumar was not appointed Deputy Chief Minister.​

He indicated that party leadership would soon deliberate on assigning him an appropriate role to shape his political future.​

Shravan Kumar further noted that senior NDA leaders are expected to meet shortly to discuss cabinet expansion, with decisions likely in the near future.​

He reiterated that Nitish Kumar played a crucial role in forming the current government and continues to influence its direction.​

Echoing this sentiment, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has also emphasised adherence to the Nitish Kumar model of governance, asserting that Bihar's progress hinges on continuity with that framework.​

The renewed debate highlights underlying tensions within the alliance, even as the government seeks to maintain policy continuity while addressing emerging social and political challenges.