No Change Of Guard Ceremony At Rashtrapati Bhavan On April 18: Official​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place on April 18 at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the rehearsal for the ceremonial reception in connection with the forthcoming state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea, an official of the President's Secretariat said on Thursday.​

Usually, the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.​

Earlier, public visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) were suspended from January 21 to 29 due to the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony.​

Normally, Rashtrapati Bhavan Main Building is open to the public for public viewing from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted holidays) in seven time slots between 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.​

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is also open for visitors from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted holidays). Visitors can book their slots online.​

The ceremony does not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted holiday or if it is so notified by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.​

Apart from the Rashtrapati Bhavan Main Building, the 15-acre Amrit Udyan in the estate is also a major tourist attraction. The special garden usually opens to the public in February-March.​

The Amrit Udyan offers a tranquil escape from the urban chaos. As visitors meander through the grounds of this horticultural haven, they encounter a spectacular array of flowers, trees, and fountains.​

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, was conceptualised in 1911 following the decision to shift the capital of British India from Kolkata to Delhi.​

"This iconic H-shaped mansion, spread over 5 acres within a vast 330-acre estate, comprises 340 rooms across four floors and features nearly 2.5 km of corridors," according to Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website.​

The construction of the building began in 1912 and continued for 17 years, finally reaching completion in 1929.​

Designed by architect Edwin Lutyens, the building has many unique architectural features, such as a Sanchi Stupa-influenced dome, chhatris, and intricate jali work, which highlight traditional Indian design elements.​

Originally built as the Viceroy's House, the residence of the British Viceroy of India, the building was renamed Government House upon India's Independence on August 15, 1947.​

It was subsequently renamed the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the presidency of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, marking its new role as the home of the President of India.​

Today, Rashtrapati Bhavan stands as a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and democratic ideals.​

Since becoming the seat of the Indian Presidency, Rashtrapati Bhavan has hosted numerous significant national events.​

It has been the venue for defence investiture ceremonies, where gallantry awards are presented to the nation's heroes, as well as the site for the swearing-in ceremonies of India's leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, and Cabinet Ministers.​

The building also plays a vital role in international diplomacy, welcoming world leaders and serving as the location for the signing of important treaties and agreements.​

"It remains a focal point for celebrating India's Independence Day and Republic Day, along with other major national events and festivals," according to the official website.​