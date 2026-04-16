₹40,000 A Day? NRI Shares Per Day Earnings, Encourages Overseas Jobs Internet Divided

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian man based in Australia has gone viral on social media after sharing a candid account of his daily earnings and work routine, drawing comparisons with his past income in India.

In a video posted on Instagram, the man, identified as Ravinder, speaks in a mix of Hindi and Haryanvi as he reflects on his experience of working overseas. He describes a demanding work schedule, stating that his day began early in the morning and stretched late into the night, with only brief breaks in between.

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Despite the long hours, he emphasises the financial outcome. According to him, his daily earnings range between 650 and 700 Australian dollars, which he equates to roughly ₹35,000 to ₹40,000. He notes that this amount is comparable to what he previously earned over an entire month while working in India.

'One Day's Salary Equals Monthly Needs'

In the video, Ravinder also addresses concerns often raised about the cost of living in foreign countries. He claims that a single day's income is sufficient to cover his household's monthly grocery expenses.

Highlighting the perceived financial advantages, he encourages others to consider opportunities abroad. He suggests that working overseas can help individuals improve their economic situation, particularly for those seeking better income prospects.

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At the same time, he reflects on his personal journey, mentioning that while he now earns more than his parents, he believes he may not be able to match the level of hardship they endured. His comments underscore both a sense of progress and acknowledgement of past struggles.

Watch the viral video here:Social Media Reacts With Mixed Views

The video has sparked a wide range of responses online, with users offering differing perspectives on the claims made.

While some viewers expressed optimism about better earning opportunities overseas, others pointed out the demanding work hours described in the video. Several users also raised questions about broader factors such as living costs, work-life balance, and long-term sustainability.

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A user commented,“Of course you earn more money than your parents because there is a difference in currency value,, you can't work harder than your parents.”

Another user commented,“Think about what message you are giving the younger generation. This might seem fine to you, but look at it from the perspective of parents who spend their entire life savings on their children's education, hoping they become high-ranking officials, not laborers in foreign...like you.”

“GDP & Growth: India's GDP is over $3.9 trillion, projected to be the world's 3rd largest by 2030, with high growth rates. Australia's GDP is smaller at $1.76 trillion, growing at a slower, more mature pace,” the third user commented.

“Still better than struggling for months in India for the same amount,” the fourth commented.

The discussion highlights an ongoing conversation around migration for work, particularly among Indians seeking higher incomes abroad. Social media reactions suggest that while the financial comparison is striking, opinions remain divided on whether such opportunities come without trade-offs.

Larger Conversation Around Work And Migration

The viral clip adds to a broader discourse on employment, wages, and quality of life for Indians working overseas. While higher earnings remain a major draw, factors such as work intensity, lifestyle adjustments, and cost structures continue to shape individual experiences.

As the video continues to circulate online, it reflects both aspiration and caution-capturing the complexity of decisions surrounding work opportunities outside India.

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)