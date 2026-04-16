MP CM To Inaugurate 'Ekatma Parv' At Omkareshwar Tomorrow​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the five-day 'Ekatma Parv' (Festival of Unity) on Friday at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district, bringing together saints, scholars, and artists from across India and abroad.​

According to an official statement, the festival is being organised at Ekatma Dham on Mandhata Hill, associated with Adi Shankaracharya, the proponent of Advaita Vedanta. Scheduled for Vaishakh Shukla Panchami, the event aims to spread the message of unity through a blend of spiritual, intellectual, and cultural activities.​

During the inaugural programme, the Chief Minister will open the 'Advaita Lok' and 'Akshar Brahma' exhibitions and participate in Vedic rituals. Prominent spiritual leaders, including Swami Sadanand Saraswati, will be present on the occasion. Nivedita Bhide and Swami Shardanand Saraswati are also expected to attend.​

A key highlight of the festival will be the 'Advaitamritam – Vimarsh Sabha', where scholars and experts will discuss the relevance of Advaita philosophy in the modern world. The sessions will cover themes such as 'Advaita and Gen-Z', artificial intelligence, environmental conservation, global peace, and the Sikh concept of 'Ek Omkar', linking ancient philosophy with contemporary issues.​

Cultural programmes will be held every evening as part of the celebrations. On the opening day, classical vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi and Odissi dancer Shubhada Varadkar will perform, followed by presentations of Bharatanatyam, Carnatic music, and Nirgun Vani in the coming days.​

On April 21, more than 700 youths from India and abroad will take a pledge as 'Shankaradoots', committing themselves to spreading the teachings of Adi Shankaracharya.​

Omkareshwar holds special religious significance as it is home to the revered Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Located on Mandhata Island in the Narmada River, the temple attracts thousands of pilgrims, underscoring the spiritual significance of hosting the festival at this site.​

The festival is part of the state government's efforts to develop Ekatma Dham as a global centre for spiritual learning. The 'Statue of Oneness' and the upcoming 'Advaita Lok' museum are expected to attract visitors, researchers, and devotees alike.​

The event is expected to strengthen cultural unity and highlight India's rich philosophical heritage on a wider platform.​