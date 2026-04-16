Gafarova, Matviyenko Discuss Strengthening Azerbaijan-Russia Ties

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Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, held a meeting with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, Valentina Matviyenko, on April 16 in Istanbul, within the framework of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), AzerNEWS reports, citing the parliamentary press service.

Qafarova emphasized the importance of international platforms such as the IPU and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) in fostering dialogue and cooperation.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani parliament speaker highlighted the significant potential for further development of bilateral relations between the two countries and underlined the important role of interparliamentary ties. She noted that effective cooperation has already been established between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Russia, with parliamentarians actively participating in both bilateral events and international organizations.

Valentina Matviyenko, in turn, referred to the joint statement by the foreign ministries of Russia and Azerbaijan regarding the December accident near Aktau on December 25, 2024, expressing condolences and stressing the importance of addressing its consequences. She also thanked Azerbaijan for assisting in the safe evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran amid recent conflict developments.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations and noted the key role played by the heads of state in advancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.