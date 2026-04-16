UPCEA Launches AI Hub To Serve As Trusted Source Of Guidance For AI Adoption In Online And Professional Higher Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Hub will help colleges and universities move from intrigue to implementation

Washington, DC, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC – April 16, 2026 – As AI continues to shape enrollment, student success, teaching and learning and workforce alignment, the need for clear, practical direction for colleges and universities continues to grow. To fill that need and to provide much needed clarity and confidence to higher education leaders, the recently launched UPCEA AI Hub creates a new centralized destination to turn intrigue to implementation.

“AI's influence on higher education, and in particular on adult learners and online and professional education, continues to change before our eyes,” said Bob Hansen, UPCEA CEO.“At a time when institutional resources may be limited, leaders need to know that new opportunities are worth the investment. The UPCEA AI Hub will shed light on the latest innovations already available, while keeping an eye on the horizon for what is still to come.”

The AI Hub offers:



Applied research and insights tailored to online and professional education

Primers and tools to build foundational understanding and strategy

Webinars, labs and peer learning opportunities to connect with colleagues navigating similar challenges Access to expert guidance and consulting pathways to support institutional initiatives

Designed to expand alongside rapidly evolving technology, the AI Hub provides a trusted foundation for responsible and effective AI adoption. The platform continually updates its resources to address critical higher education functions, including enrollment modeling, instructional design, student support, and workforce alignment. By pairing practical guidance with a robust peer community, UPCEA equips institutional leaders to capture the transformative benefits of AI with confidence.

About UPCEA

UPCEA is the online and professional education association. Our members continuously reinvent higher education, positively impacting millions of lives. We proudly lead and support them through cutting edge research, professional development, networking and mentorship, conferences and seminars, and stakeholder advocacy. Our collaborative, entrepreneurial community brings together decision makers and influencers in education, industry, research, and policy interested in improving educational access and outcomes. Learn more at upcea.

CONTACT: Molly Nelson UPCEA 202-400-2676...