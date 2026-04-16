EUV Pellicle Market Size, Share And Growth Report 2036

EUV pellicles are ultra-thin membranes used in EUV lithography to protect photomasks from contamination during semiconductor manufacturing.

The global euv pellicle market was valued at USD 648.60 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 19.47% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and the rapid adoption of EUV lithography technologies.

The increasing adoption of EUV lithography in advanced semiconductor nodes is a key factor accelerating the growth of the EUV pellicle market.

The EUV pellicle market focuses on the development of ultra-thin protective membranes used in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems. These pellicles act as transparent shields that protect photomasks from particle contamination during high-precision semiconductor manufacturing.

Due to the extremely short wavelength of EUV light (13.5 nm), even microscopic defects can significantly impact chip yield. As a result, pellicles play a critical role in ensuring production accuracy in advanced semiconductor nodes below 5nm.

Unlike conventional pellicles used in deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography, EUV pellicles require advanced materials that offer high transmittance and thermal stability. Materials such as polysilicon, silicon nitride, and carbon nanotubes are commonly used in these ultra-thin membranes.

The growing complexity of logic and memory chip fabrication is driving the adoption of EUV pellicles among semiconductor foundries and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs).



2026 Market Size: USD 648.60 million

2036 Projected Market Size: USD 4.11 billion CAGR (2026-2036): 19.47%



Historical Analysis (2017 - 2024): Examines how the market has evolved over time, including shifts in demand, supply constraints, and key industry responses.

Forecast and Projections (2026 - 2036): Outlines expected market direction, supported by trends in technology adoption, policy developments, and changing end-user preferences. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): Highlights the overall pace of growth, offering a practical benchmark for long-term planning and investment decisions.



Miniaturization of semiconductor devices is the foremost driver for EUV pellicle adoption. As chipmakers transition to nodes below 7nm, EUV lithography is indispensable. The use of pellicles ensures defect-free patterning during high-volume manufacturing, which is vital for production efficiency and cost control.

The global expansion of AI, 5G, and HPC (high-performance computing) technologies has led to increased demand for advanced chips. Foundries like TSMC, Samsung, and Intel are aggressively ramping up EUV capacity, thereby boosting pellicle demand as part of their toolkits.

Technological collaboration between semiconductor equipment suppliers and material science firms is leading to more durable and higher transmittance pellicle prototypes. ASML, the sole supplier of EUV scanners, continues to validate new pellicle types for compatibility with its latest NXE and EXE platforms. Government-led chip manufacturing incentives, such as the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and the EU Chips Act, are supporting domestic EUV capability development. These policies indirectly stimulate pellicle innovation by creating demand for complete EUV ecosystems that include mask protection technologies.



The extreme material requirements for EUV pellicles pose a significant barrier. Pellicles must be less than 50 nm thick, thermally stable at over 500°C, and highly transparent to EUV light-characteristics difficult to achieve in mass production. High technical failure rates during fabrication delay commercialization timelines.

Cost is another hurdle. EUV pellicles are expensive to produce and are often custom-fitted to ASML systems, making them a high-stakes component. Limited supplier competition also drives pricing uncertainty, especially for foundries operating at tight margins.

Durability and reusability remain areas of concern. Repeated exposure to EUV radiation can degrade pellicle materials, requiring frequent replacement. This adds recurring costs and necessitates more robust QA systems. Supply chain concentration around ASML and a few pellicle suppliers like Mitsui Chemicals, Shin-Etsu, and Daikin Industries creates vulnerability. Any disruption in this chain could halt production schedules across major fab sites.

North America experiences rising interest in domestic EUV component ecosystems due to CHIPS Act funding. In the U.S., pellicle testing is ramping up at fab expansions by Intel and collaborative partners of IMEC. Canada is promoting semiconductor R&D and advanced materials innovation through the NRC and public–private pilot initiatives.

Europe focuses on strategic autonomy and supply chain diversification for EUV tooling. Germany and the Netherlands support pellicle R&D to reduce reliance on imported microfabrication components and align with the EU Chips Act roadmap.

Asia Pacific dominates the market through advanced chip production hubs. Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan lead in pellicle consumption and in-house innovation. China's efforts to develop domestic EUV capacity also create demand for locally sourced pellicles.

Latin America is still nascent in semiconductor manufacturing but is showing interest in cleanroom and contamination control technologies, especially for microelectronics assembly hubs in Brazil and Mexico.

Middle East and Africa have limited involvement in advanced lithography; however, UAE and Israel are investing in chip packaging and R&D centers that could influence pellicle market presence in the future.

United States drives pellicle demand through domestic chipmaking incentives and Intel-led EUV fabs:



Under the CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S. is investing over $52 billion to rebuild semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Intel's facilities in Arizona and Ohio are deploying EUV lithography in their 18A and 20A nodes, creating direct demand for pellicles. Collaboration with ASML and local R&D groups aims to secure stable pellicle supply and reduce overseas dependence. U.S. research institutions, including MIT and SUNY Poly, are participating in material development programs focused on EUV optical components. Public-private partnerships supported by NIST and DARPA include pellicle testing and contamination metrology strengthening domestic competence in lithography components.

Germany supports EUV pellicle innovation through materials science and industrial alliances:



Germany's Fraunhofer institutes and major research universities are engaged in projects funded under the“Future of Microelectronics” initiative to enhance EUV tooling. Pellicle research is aligned with Germany's efforts to strengthen its role in EUV mask handling systems, in partnership with companies like Zeiss and Trumpf, which work closely with ASML. The country's manufacturing clusters in Saxony and Baden-Württemberg have been hosting pilot-scale production setups for EUV subsystems, including membrane holders and defect inspection systems. As Germany seeks more chip independence, local pellicle co-development is positioned to play a vital strategic role.

Japan advances pellicle manufacturing through legacy materials expertise and niche dominance:



Japan remains a global player in pellicle production, with companies like Mitsui Chemicals and Shin-Etsu Chemical pioneering ultra-thin film solutions for EUV transparency and heat resistance. These firms are expanding production lines in response to growing global EUV adoption, with some operations backed by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). R&D in Japan is focused on enhancing pellicle reusability and resistance to EUV-induced deformation. Japan's“Post-5G Fund” and semiconductor resilience strategy have directly supported upgrades in lithographic component production, making the country an irreplaceable node in the global EUV pellicle chain.

The EUV pellicle market is highly specialized and concentrated among a few firms with proprietary expertise in nano-scale materials. Mitsui Chemicals is currently a leading commercial supplier, with its pellicles used in volume manufacturing at major foundries. Shin-Etsu and Daikin are also developing EUV-compatible solutions, leveraging their deep chemical materials portfolios.

ASML plays a central role in validating and integrating pellicle technologies into its EUV scanners. Only a few pellicles have been certified for high-power EUV tools like the NXE:3600D, creating a high barrier to new entrants. Firms that align with ASML's development roadmap gain early mover advantage.

Startups and research consortia are exploring carbon nanotube and graphene-based pellicles for higher durability and EUV throughput. However, scale-up and yield remain critical hurdles for commercialization. Institutions like IMEC are supporting pilot trials for experimental pellicle designs in joint ventures with semiconductor toolmakers.

The market remains relatively closed due to IP protections and strategic dependencies. Governments are increasingly viewing EUV pellicles as a chokepoint in chip production and are funding domestic programs to explore alternative suppliers or establish local capabilities.

Companies that can achieve ASML qualification and maintain high transmittance with thermal stability are expected to dominate the market as EUV moves into high-volume production at 3nm and below.

ASML Holding N.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Toppan Inc., SÜSS MicroTec SE, Entegris, Inc., AGC Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., SKC Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., Daicel Corporation, Dupont de Nemours, Inc., HOYA Corporation, JSR Corporation, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TSMC, Asahi Kasei, Fine Semitech, NEPCO, Canatu, and other players.



In September 2024, LINTEC has announced that significant progress has been made through joint initiative with National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, enabling the development of high-volume manufacturing (HVM) processes. The company is now accelerating its efforts to commence mass production by the end of 2025. In May 2024, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. has announced plans to establish new production facilities at its Iwakuni-Ohtake Works dedicated to carbon nanotube (CNT) pellicles. These pellicles are specifically designed for use in next-generation High NA, high-output EUV lithography systems.

This section delivers an in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape within the EUV Pellicle market. It identifies key players and evaluates their market positioning, strategic initiatives, and core strengths. The company profiles include business overview, product and service portfolios, financial performance, and geographic presence. The analysis also highlights recent developments such as partnerships, mergers, product launches, and expansion strategies, helping stakeholders understand competitive intensity and benchmark industry leaders.



ASML Holding N.V.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Toppan Inc.

SÜSS MicroTec SE

Entegris, Inc.

AGC Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

SKC Co., Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Daicel Corporation

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

HOYA Corporation

JSR Corporation

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TSMC

Asahi Kasei

Fine Semitech

NEPCO Canatu



Silicon-based Carbon-based



Semiconductor Foundries

Memory Devices

Consumer Electronics Other Applications



Above 90% Transmittance ≤ 90% Transmittance



Single-layer Pellicles

Multi-layer Pellicles Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Pellicles



First-Generation EUV Pellicles

Second-Generation EUV Pellicles Next-Generation CNT Pellicles

Report Scope Details Report Version 2026 Growth Rate CAGR of 19.47 from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Actual Estimates / Historical Data 2017 - 2024 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion & CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Country Scope North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East & Africa). The Segment Covered by Material

Silicon-based Carbon-based The Segment Covered by Application

Semiconductor Foundries

Memory Devices

Consumer Electronics Other Applications Companies Covered

ASML Holding N.V.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Toppan Inc.

SÜSS MicroTec SE

Entegris, Inc.

AGC Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

SKC Co., Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Daicel Corporation

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

HOYA Corporation

JSR Corporation

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TSMC

Asahi Kasei

Fine Semitech

NEPCO Canatu Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Free Customization Scope (Equivalent to 5 Analyst Working Days) If you require additional insights beyond the current scope, our analysts can customize the report to meet your specific business needs.