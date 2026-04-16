U.S. Consumer Healthcare Market Reaches $107 Billion As Americans Double Down On Proactive Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest State of Consumer Healthcare study from Circana, LLC reveals that the U.S. consumer healthcare market grew by +3% in 2025 to $107 billion, surpassing overall retail growth. This shift reflects a growing consumer focus on proactive health and holistic well-being – favoring prevention, daily wellness routines, and self-directed care over reactive treatment.

The comprehensive report details a significant transformation in how individuals approach both their physical and mental health. Market growth is heavily concentrated in nutrition and personal care, demonstrating that wellness-driven shoppers view daily routines as essential health rituals. These categories are expanding rapidly due to increased consumer demand.

E-commerce and club channels experienced the most significant sales increases as consumers search for value and convenient shopping experiences. Social commerce is also accelerating, as platforms like TikTok not only play a growing role in health and personal care discovery, but are now becoming core commerce channels. In fact, beauty and personal care is the top-selling category on TikTok Shop, based on dollar sales volume, and health also lands among the top five.

Additionally, AI-driven search, apps, and agentic commerce are transforming how brands connect with consumers, and how consumers are purchasing self-care products and solutions.

"As consumers holistically and proactively navigate their physical and mental health, wellness has moved far beyond reactionary purchasing and treating symptoms," said Kristin Hornberger, executive vice president and practice leader for Wellness, Beauty, and Homecare at Circana. "To drive meaningful, sustainable growth, brands must pressure-test where they have permission to stretch, innovate across category lines, and harness the power of personalized, functional solutions that meet consumers exactly where they are."

Beyond broad market growth, Circana's research highlights several ongoing trends that continue to drive key areas of expansion within the healthcare industry. Weight management and protein consumption remain strong growth catalysts, sustained by the steady adoption of GLP-1 medications and an enduring focus on muscle health. Mental health is no longer a niche within wellness; it is foundational. With reducing stress and anxiety ranking among their top health priorities, consumers are consistently seeking proactive stress management solutions. Furthermore, the data reinforces the established movement toward active aging, showing how individuals prioritize life stage over age by investing in preventative care to maintain their independence and vitality.

“The future of consumer healthcare is defined by empowerment, prevention, and personalization,” said Hornberger.“As Americans take greater ownership of their well-being, the wellness solutions that are best positioned to capture sustained growth in this evolving self-care economy will be those that lead with trust, relevance, and holistic solutions.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.



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