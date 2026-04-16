Troy Web Consulting Launches Dedicated R&D Lab To Deliver 'Innovation Without The Risk'

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 14, 2026 9:21 am - The R&D Lab is where Troy Web Consulting tests and validates emerging technologies, like its first prototype for a children's hospital, guaranteeing clients the "Leading Edge and a Lasting Impact."

The R&D Lab is where Troy Web Consulting tests and validates emerging technologies, like its first prototype for a children's hospital, guaranteeing clients the "Leading Edge and a Lasting Impact."

COHOES, NY - April 2026 - Troy Web Consulting, committed to practical and proven innovation, today announced the public launch of The R&D Lab. The R&D Lab serves as a dedicated, in-house space for exploiting emerging technologies, running real experiments, and validating what works before it is recommended to their clients. The launch established The R&D Lab as proof of Troy Web Consultings' brand promise:“Leading Edge. Lasting Impact”.

“Every month brings a new technology that's going to 'change everything'. Most don't pan out”, said Bobby Wood, President at Troy Web Consulting.“The R&D Lab is how we know the difference. Before a new technology reaches your project, it passes through ours. We do the hard work of testing and proving what works so our clients never have to bet their organization on something unproven.”

The first publicly documented experiment run through The R&D Lab involved a computer vision prototype built for a children's hospital. The challenge was to analyze video footage to identify safety incidents and injury causes, a process that was slow, inconsistent, and emotionally draining for staff.

The Experiment: Troy Web utilized Transfer Learning and fine-tuned 3D ResNet-18 models to distinguish between benign interactions and safety incidents.

The Result: After iteration, the prototype achieved 85% accuracy in identifying real-time safety incidents in video footage.

The Lab is structured around the principles of Innovation Without Risk and Hype Meets Reality, ensuring every experiment has strict criteria and defined success metrics.

For more information on the R&D Lab and to try out the first experiment for yourself, please visit troyweb/lab.

About Troy Web Consulting

Troy Web Consulting is a custom software development company that has been trusted by government agencies, healthcare systems, and small to enterprise level organizations since 2002. Based in Cohoes, NY, the firm aims to be the trusted innovation partner in the Capital Region and beyond.

Contact:

Troy Web Consulting |

... | (518) 326-3798