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President Of Kazakhstan Set To Pay Working Visit To Türkiye

President Of Kazakhstan Set To Pay Working Visit To Türkiye


2026-04-16 09:13:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 16. On April 17, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Türkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh presidnet.

During the visit, the Kazakh President is expected to take part in the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and speak at a panel session. Several bilateral meetings are also planned on the sidelines of the event.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held on April 17-19, 2026, under the theme“Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.” It is an annual high-level international platform that brings together political leaders, diplomats, experts, business representatives, media, and civil society to discuss key global and regional issues.

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Trend News Agency

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