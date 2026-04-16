President Of Kazakhstan Set To Pay Working Visit To Türkiye

President Of Kazakhstan Set To Pay Working Visit To Türkiye
During the visit, the Kazakh President is expected to take part in the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and speak at a panel session. Several bilateral meetings are also planned on the sidelines of the event.
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held on April 17-19, 2026, under the theme“Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.” It is an annual high-level international platform that brings together political leaders, diplomats, experts, business representatives, media, and civil society to discuss key global and regional issues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment