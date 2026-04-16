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Russia-Azerbaijan Tourist Flow Hits New Highs In 2025

Russia-Azerbaijan Tourist Flow Hits New Highs In 2025


2026-04-16 09:13:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, April 16. The tourist flow between Russia and Azerbaijan exceeded 700,000 in 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission held in Zangilan, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, cooperation in the field of tourism between the countries is dynamically expanding.

More than 500,000 trips were made from Russia to Azerbaijan, and about 200,000 trips in the reverse direction.

Overchuk noted that the increase in mutual tourism flows makes a significant contribution to strengthening economic and cultural ties between the parties.

He also emphasized that the development of cruise tourism in the Caspian Sea and the creation of a common geoportal for the CIS countries will further expand investment and tourism opportunities in the future.

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Trend News Agency

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