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Kyrgyzstan To Lead SPECA Summit On Strengthening Middle Corridor Connectivity
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan, as Chair of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) for 2026, will convene a ministerial-level meeting of SPECA member states on April 22 in Bangkok to discuss issues of cooperation aimed at strengthening transport accessibility along the“Middle Corridor,” Trend reports via the ESCAP.
Meanwhile, the meeting will take place as part of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP),
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