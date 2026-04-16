Massimo D'angelo

Research Associate in the Institute for Diplomacy and International Affairs, Loughborough University

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I hold a PhD from Loughborough University, where my research explored the role of identity in Europe and its wider global implications. My doctoral thesis, "Humiliating Negotiations? The Rejection of Turkey's European Identity and Its Authoritarian Consequences" examined how emotions shape European and international studies and influence international relations.

My thesis explored in depth the strategies adopted by the Catholic Church and its diplomatic actions within Europe and on the global stage. I have recently submitted an article examining the role of the Catholic Church in shaping the Christian identity of the European Union.

My work primarily focuses on international politics, particularly on identity and emotions. I am currently a Research Associate at Loughborough University London and also teach Ethics and Society at the University of Greenwich.



2025–present Research associate, Loughborough University

2023–present Lecturer, University of Greenwich 2023–2024 Lecturer, University of East London



2025 Loughborough University London, PhD in Diplomacy and International Governance 2024 Higher Education Advance, AFHEA

2024 Helping my Friends: Rethinking Disaster Diplomacy in the Wake of 1999 and 2023 Seismic Events in Turkey, Syria and Greece, Poliarchie / Polyarchies 7(1)

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