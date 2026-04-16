Ph.D. Candidate in Human Geography, University of Tennessee

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Katrina Stack's research explores how museums, archives, and historic places construct public memory-whose histories are preserved, whose are erased, and how public history can serve as a tool for equity, engagement, education, and social change. She is especially interested in how the past is embedded and expressed in the physical environment and in efforts to build more equitable memory landscapes.

Her dissertation, From Freedom Houses to Tent Cities: Historic“Homes” and the Preservation of Civil Rights Memory, examines overlooked sites of Black resistance and investigates how vernacular landscapes such as homes and temporary encampments are preserved, interpreted, and narrated within public memory. She recently completed a research fellowship focused on the Beauford Delaney Papers, where she studied Delaney (1901–1979), a queer Black American artist and preeminent abstract expressionist of the twentieth century, through his archive. An exhibition drawn from this collection, which she co-curated, is currently on display at the University of Tennessee Hodges Library.

She is also a fellow with Tourism RESET, a multi-university interdisciplinary initiative dedicated to identifying and challenging social inequities in the tourism industry through research and public outreach. Through this work, she is laying the foundation for a collaborative, interdisciplinary research lab that provides students with training in digital curation, oral history, archival practices, and critical heritage studies, while fostering partnerships with museums, archives, and community organizations. The lab advances innovative scholarship and models community-engaged, equity-driven research that bridges academia and professional practice.

Katrina has successfully defended her dissertation and her PhD in Geography will be conferred in May 2026. She holds a MS in Historic Preservation from Eastern Michigan University, with a concentration in heritage interpretation and museum practice. She earned a BA in History from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. She is currently on the academic job market.

–present Doctoral Candidate, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

2021 Eastern Michigan University, Masters, Historic Preservation

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