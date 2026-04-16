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Febe Armanios

Febe Armanios


2026-04-16 09:12:50
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of History, Middlebury College
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Febe Armanios is the Philip Battell and Sarah Frances Cowles Stewart Professor of History at Middlebury College. She is author of "Satellite Ministries: The Rise of Christian Television in the Middle East" (Oxford UP, 2025; Finalist for Christianity Today's 2025 Book Awards) and "Coptic Christianity in Ottoman Egypt" (Oxford UP, 2011); she is also co-author with Boğaç Ergene of "Halal Food: A History" (Oxford UP, 2018; winner of the Best Book Award 2019 by the Association for the Study of Food and Society).

Her research focuses on the history of Christian communities in the Middle East, especially Egypt's Copts, and on comparative religious practices, including in food and media studies.

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  • –present Professor of History, Middlebury College

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