DAT Brings Focus On Workflow Automation And Market Intelligence To 2026 TIA Capital Ideas Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid uncertainty across both freight and the broader macroeconomic environment, DAT Freight & Analytics comes to the 2026 TIA Capital Ideas Conference in Phoenix as a one-stop shop for trusted capacity, automation and real-time insights.

“This is the most complete edition of DAT that's ever come to a TIA conference,” said Kary Jablonski, EVP, Broker Segment and Trucker Tools.“With DAT iQ, Convoy Platform, Trucker Tools, and DAT One all under one roof, brokers can see the full picture of what we're building for them.”

Main-Stage and Education Sessions

DAT will kick off the conference's opening session on April 16 with pro football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher in a conversation on individual performance, teamwork, and the lessons brokers can take from his career and personal journey.

DAT will also hold learning labs to help brokers see how to turn data and automation into a durable advantage. Experts on site include Kary Jablonski, Bill Driegert, EVP of Convoy Platform, and Marcus Womack, CEO of DAT Outgo, DAT's financial services platform that gives carriers the option to optimize cash flow through factoring and get paid faster.

Customer Meetings, Product Demos and Networking

DAT will host one-on-one meetings and a Thursday-night networking event at the conference hotel. DAT's booth will also feature a full complement of products for freight brokers:



DAT One gives brokers a centralized platform for load management, carrier search, network management, and capacity decisions.

Convoy Platform helps brokers automate spot market transactions while unlocking a network of digital-first carriers.

DAT iQ delivers the market visibility brokers need to benchmark accurately, price with confidence, and protect margins. Trucker Tools provides shipment visibility, tracking, and real-time fraud signals that keep brokers a step ahead of emerging scams.

“For decades, brokers have trusted DAT, and now we're evolving to serve them better,” Jablonski said.“This means the largest, most secure carrier network in freight, full visibility to give customers peace of mind, market insights based on real freight transactions, and simplified execution to keep pace with a fast-moving industry.”

Brokers should connect with their DAT account representative ahead of the event to schedule time with DAT's product, analytics, or leadership teams.

Press Contacts and Interview Availability

DAT will host media interviews and product demos at its booth in the main conference hallway. Reporters attending TIA should contact Georgia Jablon, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, at ... or 904-305-6454 for information.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates DAT One, North America's largest truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ, the industry's leading freight data analytics service; Trucker Tools, the leader in load visibility; and DAT Outgo, the freight financial services platform. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat for more information.

Media contact:

Stephen Petit

SiefkesPetit Communications

425-443-8976