Public Consulting Group's Jill Reynolds Appointed To Masshire Boston Workforce Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jill Reynolds, Associate Practice Area Director of Human Services at Public Consulting Group (PCG), has been appointed to the MassHire Boston Workforce Board/Private Industry Council (PIC). The PIC serves as Boston's MassHire Workforce Board, guiding education and workforce development policy and initiatives. The MassHire Boston Workforce Board is a 33-member, business-majority body, which includes dedicated leaders from across the city. Members are appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu to oversee strategies, priorities, and programs that best meet the needs of job seekers and employers in Boston.

“Ms. Reynolds brings deep expertise in workforce development and human services which will be an invaluable asset as we work together to grow and strengthen Boston's workforce system,” said Michael O'Neill, President & Executive Director of the MassHire Boston Workforce Board/Boston Private Industry Council. “Jill's dedication to Boston residents is evident not only in her work at PCG but also through the years she has served on our Workforce Development Committee."

Throughout her career, Ms. Reynolds has been committed to helping state and local government improve outcomes and fiscal performance in their human services programs. She has worked extensively on government programs spanning early childhood, public assistance, disability services and employment services. Ms. Reynolds is a 2017 Eisenhower Fellow, for which she studied labor market participation for people with disabilities in Peru and Japan.

“I am honored to join the Boston Private Industry Council and the MassHire Boston Workforce Board. For more than four decades, the PIC has played a critical role in bridging the economic divide by connecting Boston residents to education, training, and meaningful employment.” said Ms. Reynolds.“With rapid change in the labor market, this work is essential to expanding opportunities, strengthening career pathways, and supporting both workers and employers across Boston.”

Ms. Reynolds' appointment brings deep expertise in human services, public systems, and policy to the board. In today's environment, marked by labor challenges and shifting federal policies, Ms. Reynolds' experience will support the MassHire Boston Workforce Board's efforts to expand opportunities for Boston residents while helping employers build a skilled, diverse workforce.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.-all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit

About Boston Private Industry Council

The Boston Private Industry Council – also known as the PIC – is the city's workforce development board, appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu, and its school-to-career intermediary organization. It is one of the Commonwealth's 16 MassHire Workforce Boards. For more than 46 years, the PIC has worked at the intersection of education and workforce development, connecting Boston residents to promising career pathways, while building a diverse talent pipeline for local employers. As a nonprofit organization, the PIC hires and deploys front-line staff to work directly with priority populations in order to create a tight loop between policy and practice, continuously informed by data analysis and research. For more information, visit

CONTACT: Alyssa Brown Public Consulting Group 617-488-9084... Elizabeth McGinn Boston Private Industry Council 508-649-3327...