Port Of Prince Rupert Cargo Surges 14% As DP World Expands Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Improved reliability and infrastructure investment drive continued trade momentum

PRINCE RUPERT, British Columbia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World's terminal operations at the Port of Prince Rupert helped drive strong cargo growth in 2025, with total throughput reaching 26.3 million tonnes – up 14% year on year – according to the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA).

DP World's Fairview Container Terminal played a key role in this performance, supporting continued growth in containerized and intermodal cargo. Intermodal traffic increased 20% year over year, reaching 885,797 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025, with particularly strong volumes in the second half of the year.

Since DP World took over terminal operations in 2015, container volumes at Prince Rupert have climbed sharply, reaching a peak of over 1.2 million TEUs in 2019 – more than 60% above 2015 levels – and are now approaching those peak levels once again.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“The Port of Prince Rupert continues to demonstrate why it is one of Canada's most important trade gateways. The reliability, speed, and capacity of our terminal operations allow customers to move cargo with confidence, even as global supply chains remain under pressure. Continued investment in infrastructure, technology, and our workforce is ensuring Prince Rupert is well positioned to support long-term trade growth.”

Located on the great circle route from Asia, the Port of Prince Rupert offers the shortest sailing time between key Asian markets and North America. This geographic advantage, combined with uncongested port operations and direct on-dock rail service, supports efficient cargo movement across the continent.

DP World has invested more than CAD$650 million in operational improvements and infrastructure upgrades at Prince Rupert over the past seven years, with more than CAD$100 million in planned investment over the next three years to strengthen capacity, safety, and service reliability. In 2022, the company completed a major expansion of the Fairview Container Terminal, increasing total capacity to 1.6 million TEUs and making it the second-largest container terminal in Canada.

DP World is also a major regional employer, supporting more than 900 union and non-union jobs at Prince Rupert. Approximately 40% of the workforce is from First Nations communities, with roughly CAD$100 million in wages contributing to the local economy each year.

Sustainability initiatives remain a priority at the terminal. Investments in expanded shore power infrastructure allow vessels to shut down auxiliary engines while at berth, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 30,000 tonnes annually. The terminal has also introduced electric forklifts and light-duty vehicles, with additional electric equipment planned through 2026.

DP World continues to strengthen its operations through investments in digital tools and service enhancements. With the launch of new container services under the Gemini Cooperation, a major East-West shipping network partnership, DP World's terminal operations at Prince Rupert have introduced new container services designed to improve schedule reliability, coordination, and end-to-end cargo visibility.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW