National Civil Rights Museum Announces Special Ticket Offer For Legacy Experience Grand Reopening On May 16

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) General admission rates increase on May 17 after the reopening event

Memphis, TN, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum today announced that tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated grand reopening of its newly expanded Legacy Experience on Saturday, May 16, 2026, offering visitors a limited-time opportunity to experience two powerful chapters of civil rights history at a special discounted rate.

For opening day only, guests can purchase single-price admission tickets for $15, representing a 40% discount off the new standard adult admission of $25, with tiered pricing for children, seniors, and college students, which takes effect Sunday, May 17, 2026.

The reopening marks a milestone moment in the Museum's Legacy Year, celebrating 35 years of preserving history and inspiring action. Visitors on May 16 will have access to both the newly reimagined Legacy Experience and the Museum's historic Lorraine Motel exhibitions-two buildings that together tell a comprehensive story of the Civil Rights Movement and its enduring impact.

“This reopening is about making history accessible to everyone,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum.“We want the community and visitors from across the country to experience the full journey, from the legacy of Dr. King at the Lorraine Motel to the ongoing movement for justice explored in our new Legacy exhibitions.”

Two Buildings. One Powerful Experience.

The reopening offers a unique opportunity to explore:



The Lorraine Motel exhibitions, chronicling the Civil Rights Movement from 1619 to 1968, include the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the stories of courageous individuals who took a stand. The newly expanded Legacy Experience, which examines the evolution of civil and human rights from 1968 to today, including movements for economic justice, education, housing, gender equity, and nonviolence.

Together, the two buildings provide a deeply immersive experience that connects past struggles with present-day movements and future possibilities.

A Day of Celebration and Community

In addition to exhibition access, the May 16 reopening will feature a full day of programming designed to bring the community together in reflection, joy, and fellowship.

Highlights include:



A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official reopening

Live music and cultural performances throughout the day

Family-friendly activities and interactive experiences Launch of the summer community story-sharing through the“Our Stories. Our Museum” activation.

The celebration transforms the Museum campus into a vibrant space for learning, remembrance, and shared purpose.

Plan Your Visit

Legacy Experience Grand Reopening

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Special Opening Day Admission: $15 on May 16 (limited-time offer)

Standard Adult Admission: $25 (effective May 17, 2026)

Location: National Civil Rights Museum, 450 Mulberry Street, Memphis, TN

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to honor and preserve the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination. It chronicles the American civil rights movement and the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action and create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

Tickets are available now at