Zelensky Receives Four Freedoms Award In Netherlands

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the award was handed to the Ukrainian leader by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Princess Beatrix also attending the ceremony.

"The fight for freedom is at the heart of the award that I'm privileged to present today to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion over four years ago, you have been the symbol of that fight for freedom in Ukraine, of the need to defend that freedom with everything you have. And the key message you've emphasized over and over again is that protecting freedom is a duty shared by everyone," Jetten said.

Addressing Zelensky, he stressed that "this award is for your country, for you as president and for all the Ukrainian people."

"We see you in the international arena actively working to exert influence wherever you can. But we also see you visiting the front lines and the sites of bombed buildings anywhere in your country. And above else, we see you among out the people of Ukraine. So it speaks volumes that you only agreed to accept this award if you could do so on behalf of all the people of Ukraine. On behalf of all the ordinary men, women, and children who were thrust overnight into a new reality they did not choose but now have to face each and every day. On behalf of the children who now go to school in an air raid shelter. On behalf of the women who keep their families afloat in their country running by working in factories. And on behalf of the men who've had to swap a suit and tie for combat fatigues and are fighting to defend their country meter by meter. And they're doing so because they know and feel that every square centimeter is a piece not just of Ukraine's soil, but of its dignity too, of its identity, its words, songs and symbols and all those other invisible elements that make a people what they are and give a country's future. A future that only they can decide. That is what they are defending," he said.

Netherlands to invest €248 million in drones for Ukraine

According to Jetten, those who have never experienced war can hardly imagine how Ukrainians cope with its challenges every day.

He stressed that heroes are not people with superpowers, but those who remain human in an inhuman situation. He highlighted the courage of Ukrainian rescuers, medics, and emergency workers who continue to perform their duties despite constant danger and the risk of repeated strikes.

Even in such conditions, Ukrainians continue to live ordinary lives, care for their loved ones, support one another, and retain the ability to love, Jetten said.

"Ordinary people getting groceries for their neighbors, buying flowers for their wives, visiting their relatives in the weekend. ordinary people who show that even in hearts full of fear, there's still room for love and compassion and that is worth fighting for," he said.

Jetten stressed that Ukraine is not alone in its struggle and assured continued international support.

"It's true that often, too often you are forced to rely on each other, but you're not alone. There is a place for you in the hearts of so many people here in the Netherlands, in the United States, and all over the world. For Ukrainians who have turned their lives upside down to defend their country. Who rush to help the victims of each new air strike," Jetten said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked for the award and called on those present to observe a moment of silence in memory of those killed in Ukraine due to Russian aggression.

During the ceremony, the renowned "Melody" by Myroslav Skoryk was performed, and a video showing the consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine was screened.

Zelensky is currently on a European tour, having already visited Germany, Norway, and Italy. On April 16, he is in the Netherlands, where strengthening Ukraine's air defense is among the key topics of talks.