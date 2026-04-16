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Media Advisory: Air Canada To Present First Quarter 2026 Results
|Date:
|Thursday, April 30, 2026
|Time:
|05:00 p.m. ET
|Webcast:
|Note: This is a listen-in audio webcast.
|Replay:
|An online replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at
First quarter 2026 results will be released prior to the conference call.
Contact: ...
Internet: aircanada/investors
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