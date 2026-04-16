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A Slice Of Life Comedy Film 'Bhagubai' Trailer Released
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2026: One of Marathi cinema's most loved performers, Nirmiti Sawant, returns to the spotlight in a compelling title role with Bhagubai, as the makers unveil the film's trailer today. Set against the vibrant backdrop of rural Maharashtra, the film is all set to release in theatres across the state on April 24, 2026.
Presented by Sushilkumar Agrawal and Ultra Media & Entertainment, the trailer offers a lively glimpse into the world of Bhagubai, a mischievous, fearless, and talkative woman whose playful meddling turns everyday village life into a whirlwind of chaos. Known for poking her nose into even the smallest matters, she has a knack for turning simple situations into larger conflicts, often leading to misunderstandings within relationships. While the narrative is laced with humour and light-hearted moments, the trailer also hints at a deeper, more serious truth underlying Bhagubai's world.
At the heart of the film is Nirmiti Sawant in the titular role, delivering a performance that blends her signature comic timing with emotional depth. After winning audiences over with her recent work in Super Duper, she returns with a character that feels rooted, real, and deeply connected to rural life. Her portrayal of Bhagubai promises to be both entertaining and impactful.
The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Bhargavi Chirmule, Shashank Shende, Mangesh Desai, Vijay Patkar, Nagesh Bhosale, and Nikhil Chavan, whose performances add further depth and energy to the narrative.
Bhagubai revolves around a woman who finds joy in village gossip and everyday chatter. However, an unexpected incident turns her world upside down, setting off a chain of events that impacts both her life and the dynamics within the village. The trailer builds intrigue around this turning point, leaving audiences curious about how the story unfolds.
Directed by Sanjay Amar & produced by Shraddha Patel. Sharing her thoughts, Producer Shraddha Patel said, "'Bhagubai' is a film that connects with the audience and delivers a meaningful message along with entertainment. As producers, it was important for us to create a story that reaches a wide audience. I am confident that viewers will appreciate 'Bhagubai' for its strong cast and unique subject."
Blending humour, relationships, and hidden truths, Bhagubai promises to deliver a refreshing and engaging cinematic experience.
Presented by Sushilkumar Agrawal and Ultra Media & Entertainment, the trailer offers a lively glimpse into the world of Bhagubai, a mischievous, fearless, and talkative woman whose playful meddling turns everyday village life into a whirlwind of chaos. Known for poking her nose into even the smallest matters, she has a knack for turning simple situations into larger conflicts, often leading to misunderstandings within relationships. While the narrative is laced with humour and light-hearted moments, the trailer also hints at a deeper, more serious truth underlying Bhagubai's world.
At the heart of the film is Nirmiti Sawant in the titular role, delivering a performance that blends her signature comic timing with emotional depth. After winning audiences over with her recent work in Super Duper, she returns with a character that feels rooted, real, and deeply connected to rural life. Her portrayal of Bhagubai promises to be both entertaining and impactful.
The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Bhargavi Chirmule, Shashank Shende, Mangesh Desai, Vijay Patkar, Nagesh Bhosale, and Nikhil Chavan, whose performances add further depth and energy to the narrative.
Bhagubai revolves around a woman who finds joy in village gossip and everyday chatter. However, an unexpected incident turns her world upside down, setting off a chain of events that impacts both her life and the dynamics within the village. The trailer builds intrigue around this turning point, leaving audiences curious about how the story unfolds.
Directed by Sanjay Amar & produced by Shraddha Patel. Sharing her thoughts, Producer Shraddha Patel said, "'Bhagubai' is a film that connects with the audience and delivers a meaningful message along with entertainment. As producers, it was important for us to create a story that reaches a wide audience. I am confident that viewers will appreciate 'Bhagubai' for its strong cast and unique subject."
Blending humour, relationships, and hidden truths, Bhagubai promises to deliver a refreshing and engaging cinematic experience.
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