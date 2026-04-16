Edison Initiates Coverage On One And One Green Technologies With A US$8.3 Base Case Valuation
According to the report, YDDL benefits from a unique regulatory moat as the holder of the only government-issued Hazardous Waste Import and Deep Processing/Smelting Licence into the Philippines under the Basel Convention framework, enabling access to high-value feedstock from developed markets. Edison also identifies the company's proprietary technology and environmental compliance capabilities as key differentiators in its operating model.
Edison further notes YDDL's strong financial momentum. The report cites FY2024 revenue of US$53.5 million, representing a 30% year over year increase, For the first half of 2025, revenue rose 51% to US$28.1 million, while net income increased nearly 60% to US$3.8 million, driven by improved product mix and a greater contribution from higher-value copper alloy products.
The report also outlines long-term demand drivers including electrification, renewable energy and AI-driven data center expansion, which Edison believes support a constructive outlook for recycled copper and related metals. Using a discounted cash flow methodology, Edison derived a base-case valuation of US$8.3 per Class A share, or US$6.8 per share on a fully diluted basis.
The full report is available on Edison's website at:
The report was prepared and published by Edison Investment Research.
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