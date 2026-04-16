The National Flag Carrier Appoints Prof. Murat Şeker As Chairman Of The Board Of Directors, And Ahmet Olmuştur As Chief Executive Officer

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The National Flag Carrier Appoints Prof. Murat Şeker As Chairman Of The Board Of Directors, And Ahmet Olmuştur As Chief Executive Officer
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Turkish Airlines has implemented changes in its executive management structure. In line with the airline's corporate objectives, new appointments have resulted on the Board of Directors and the CEO position. Prof. Murat Şeker, who has served for many years in critical roles such as finance, treasury, and investor relations positions as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the national flag carrier, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines. Prof. Murat Şeker, who earned his undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Marmara University in 2000, received his Master's Degree in Economics from Sabancı University and his PhD in Economics from the University of Minnesota. Continuing his career with key roles in the international arena, Prof. Şeker participated in various operational projects and was responsible for the production of policy reports and academic studies on innovation, entrepreneurship, international trade, and growth in developing countries during his tenure as an Economist at the World Bank from 2008 to 2013. Between 2013 and 2016, Prof. Şeker worked at Ziraat Bank as Senior Vice President of Financial Institutions and Investor Relations Department where he was responsible for international funding, managing the relationship with all financial institutions and investors. During this period, Prof. Şeker also served as Board Member of Ziraat Investment, Ziraat Private Pension and Ziraat Insurance subsidiaries. Prof. Şeker was assigned as the Chief Financial Officer of Turkish Airlines in July 2016, where he was responsible from financing, treasury operations, accounting, procurement and investor relations. He has served as Member of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines from March 2021. He also serves as a Board Member of Turkish Technic and SunExpress. Prof. Şeker has been a member of the Financial Advisory Council established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) since 2024 and has served as its Chair since 2025. This council advises the IATA Board of Directors and all related bodies on policy issues related to financial sector services. Being actively engaged in academic field, Prof. Şeker lectured as part-time instructor at Boğaziçi University from 2015 to 2018 and received Professorship title in December 2025. He is married and has three children. As part of this executive management change at Turkish Airlines, Ahmet Olmuştur, who has been responsible for the company's strategic sales and marketing operations for many years as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Turkish Airlines. Born in Istanbul in 1980, Ahmet Olmuştur completed his undergraduate studies in Business Administration at Marmara University and received his MBA through an international program conducted in collaboration with Long Island University (New York), European Business School (London), and Pôle Universitaire Léonard de Vinci (Paris). Ahmet Olmuştur's career journey began in 2000 as a part-time employee at Turkish Airlines Call Center. Building on his experience at one of the airline's key contact points, he has achieved exemplary success, culminating in his rise to the executive management position at the national flag carrier. Having begun his professional career with a part-time position at Turkish Airlines Call Center in 2000, he continued his career at the airline as a Flight Analyst in the Directorate of Revenue Management. In the following years, Mr. Olmuştur held various critical positions within the same department, including Manager of Global Distribution Systems, Manager of Revenue Management and Pricing, and Senior Vice President of Revenue Management. Since 2014, Ahmet Olmuştur served as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, and since 2024 he has led the company's commercial operations as Chief Commercial Officer. Throughout his career, Mr. Olmuştur has made significant contributions in many strategic areas at Turkish Airlines; including route network planning, revenue management and pricing strategies, sales and marketing operations, customer experience, and the Miles&Smiles loyalty program. Simultaneously, he serves as a Board Member and Audit Committee Member of SunExpress, Board Member of Turkish Technic, and a member of the IATA Distribution Advisory Council. Furthermore, he actively participates in important institutions such as the Prof. Fuat Sezgin Research Foundation for the History of Islamic Science, the Turkish Golf Federation, the Tourism Development and Education Foundation, and the Turkish National Olympic Committee. He is married and has three children. Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to the most countries in the world and the national flag carrier of Türkiye, aims to further strengthen its leading position in global aviation with its new management structure, strong human resources, sustainable growth vision, and passenger-focused service approach. As Turkish Airlines, we wish Prof. Murat Şeker and Ahmet Olmuştur success in their new roles.
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