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Ahmad Assiri Research Strategist at Pepperstone
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Gold remains around the $4,800 mark, though it is currently failing to keep pace with the broader market rally supported by optimistic pricing regarding a geopolitical outcome.
While the S&P 500 has hit a fresh record hogh above 7000 and the Dollar Index has slipped below 98, the metal has not moved much and this divergence does not necessarily reflect inherent weakness. Instead, shifts the focus on market drivers and a move toward riskier assets as investors price in a containment of global implications, leaving gold in a neutral position.
As such, gold is tracking yields more closely than responding directly to geopolitical events. With interest rate expectations remaining high with little pricing for a rate cut this year, the metal's ability to achieve a significant rally is limited.
Technically, gold shows notable resilience near the $4,800 level supported by demand during price dips. However, it continues to trade below its 50 day moving average reflecting a lack of bullish momentum thus far and a cautious sentiment among traders. Ultimately, gold is not lagging so much as it is waiting for a clearer signal to reclaim its 50 day moving average. Until then, its movement will likely remain range bound while other assets lead the market trend.
While the S&P 500 has hit a fresh record hogh above 7000 and the Dollar Index has slipped below 98, the metal has not moved much and this divergence does not necessarily reflect inherent weakness. Instead, shifts the focus on market drivers and a move toward riskier assets as investors price in a containment of global implications, leaving gold in a neutral position.
As such, gold is tracking yields more closely than responding directly to geopolitical events. With interest rate expectations remaining high with little pricing for a rate cut this year, the metal's ability to achieve a significant rally is limited.
Technically, gold shows notable resilience near the $4,800 level supported by demand during price dips. However, it continues to trade below its 50 day moving average reflecting a lack of bullish momentum thus far and a cautious sentiment among traders. Ultimately, gold is not lagging so much as it is waiting for a clearer signal to reclaim its 50 day moving average. Until then, its movement will likely remain range bound while other assets lead the market trend.
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