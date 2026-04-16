Qatar Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle 46,200 Pregabalin Tablets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Air Cargo Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle 46,200 narcotic tablets on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

In a post on its social media, the customs authority said the attempt was uncovered after a customs inspector became suspicious of one of the incoming consignments. The shipment was subjected to further examination.

The authority added that the pregabalin tablets were found concealed in a secret manner inside cosmetic items and other products, noting that the total quantity of seizure amounted to 46,200 tablets.

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