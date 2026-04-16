Rare Lakefront Estate In Chandler Arizona Hits The Market For $4.5 Million

CHANDLER, ARIZ. - A Mediterranean-style lakefront estate with sweeping water views has hit the market for $4.5 million in Chandler, Arizona. With seven bedrooms and seven baths, this private estate nestled inside a cul-de-sac offers approximately 8,124 square feet on 1.4 acres. Represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties Realtor Adrian Cluff, the property is located at 6 E. Oakwood Hills Drive.

“This is a rare opportunity to own a true lakefront estate in Chandler,” said Adrian Cluff.“The architecture, scale and setting come together in a way that's hard to find.”

Framed by columns, the home opens through an all-glass door into a grand entry with marble-like tile, three-panel floor-to-ceiling windows and soaring ceilings. Built in 2001, the three-story estate faces the lake, where black swans and Canadian geese can be seen in the winter. The first floor includes four bedroom suites, each with a private bath.

The laundry suite is tucked within the butler's pantry, maintaining the kitchen's flow. The kitchen features two curved islands positioned toward the stove and a breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. The formal dining room offers vaulted ceilings, sunlit windows and an archway leading to the walk-in pantry and kitchen.

Designed for both relaxation and entertaining, the basement includes an all-wood sauna, open-hearth fireplace and kitchenette. Two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the level. Iron-gated glass doors open to a secluded patio with a spiral staircase leading to the backyard.

The second floor is dedicated to the primary suite and an office overlooking the foyer. The bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a built-in minibar and a private covered balcony with lake views. An arched entry leads to the primary bath, complete with dual walk-in closets, a tiled corner soaking tub with a matching fireplace and a walk-in shower with dual and hand-held showerheads. An additional archway opens to floor-to-ceiling tiled mirrors beside one of the closets.

Outside, the backyard offers a private resort-style setting. A red rock-tiled pool with a swim-up bar is paired with a stone hot tub and waterfall. The covered patio includes three fans and connects to a fully misted cabana with its own dedicated bath.

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ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES ARIZONA PROPERTIES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the fifth largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage in the world.

In 2025, the firm completed $4.7 billion in residential home sales throughout Arizona, Nevada and Southern California. For more information, visit .