Russian Forces Push To Advance And Entrench In Donetsk Region's Hryshyne Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the Operation Task Force East, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The situation in the area of Hryshyne remains tense. The enemy is trying to develop its offensive and entrench itself in the settlement, operating in small infantry groups. Small-arms clashes are ongoing," Shapoval said.

According to him, Russian troops are also trying to intensify their offensive in the Pokrovsk agglomeration by increasing assault infantry, as well as the use of long-range artillery and drone units.

"In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy on the northern outskirts. In the southern part of the city, the Russians are attempting to accumulate equipment and personnel, aiming to create conditions for further advance to the north,” he added.

Russia trying to seize border villages in Sumy region for 10 days – military spokesperson

Shapoval stressed that Ukrainian forces are identifying and destroying enemy targets, preventing the formation of strike groups. Strikes are being carried out both within Pokrovsk and south of the city.

On April 15, Ukrainian forces repelled 36 Russian assault attempts on the Pokrovsk axis near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the directions of Novooleksandrivka, Nove Shakhove, Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Ivanivka.

Illustrative photo