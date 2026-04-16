MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Appoints Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Commercial Growth

April 16, 2026 6:30 AM EDT | Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, today announced the appointment of John C. Seguin as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Mr. Seguin will help lead the Company's sales organization and drive expansion of its commercial pipeline.

Seguin brings more than three decades of experience in healthcare technology and enterprise sales, with a strong track record of building strategic partnerships, expanding market presence, and consistently exceeding growth targets. He has held senior leadership roles across a range of healthcare and health technology organizations, including Luna PT, RevSpring, and PT Solutions Physical Therapy, where he successfully developed and scaled high-performing sales teams and drove significant revenue growth.

"John is an excellent fit for CHS at this stage of our growth," said Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of CHS. "He brings a strong track record of leading complex enterprise sales cycles and building long-term strategic partnerships with C-suite stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. As we continue to scale our commercial organization, we believe John will play a key role in accelerating pipeline conversion and strengthening our go-to-market execution."

Seguin's earlier career includes senior sales and leadership roles at organizations such as CareFusion (now BD), Lumeris, Edifecs, and McKesson, where he developed deep expertise in enterprise healthcare solutions, population health, and revenue cycle technologies. He is known for his consultative, value-based selling approach and his ability to build long-term, trust-based relationships with enterprise clients.

"I am excited to join CHS at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," said Mr. Seguin. "The Company's Novus 360 platform addresses a critical need in a complex and rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. I look forward to working with the team to expand our market presence, deepen client relationships, and help drive the next phase of growth."

The appointment of Seguin reflects CHS's continued investment in its commercial organization as it builds on increasing demand for its Novus 360 platform and advances its strategy to scale revenue and expand its customer base. As previously announced, the Company has been strengthening its go-to-market team and enhancing its sales infrastructure to support a growing pipeline and improve conversion efficiency.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC.

Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ...

Phone: 1-732-362-2010

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

...







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Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.