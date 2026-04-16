MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nortec Minerals Appoints Tom Baechler, P.Geo as Vice President of Exploration

April 16, 2026 6:45 AM EDT | Source: Nortec Minerals Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) (" Nortec " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Baechler, P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Mr. Baechler is a Professional Geoscientist with approximately ten years of experience in the mineral exploration sector and has worked across multiple jurisdictions on both gold and base metal projects. Tom holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in Geology from Western University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Tom to the Nortec team. His technical acumen and experience managing exploration programs across multiple jurisdictions will be instrumental as we advance and seek to unlock value from the Pearl Gold Project in Nevada and the Barker Bay Project in Ontario.

Tom's extensive experience in 3D modelling, geoscience and exploration software and data management, provides the Company with a highly versatile technical leader with a broad and practical skill set," commented Ryan Hrkac, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company focused on identifying gold and copper properties with high discovery potential and advancing those projects to create outsized shareholder value. Current property holdings comprise 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Sturgeon Lake VMS and the Mattagami River Zinc properties, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold in Southwest Finland.

On November 5, 2025, the Company announced that it entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the Barker Bay Gold Property, located in Ontario, Canada.

On February 25, 2026, the Company announced that it entered into an option agreement to acquire the high-grade, past producing, Pearl Gold Project, located in Nevada, U.S.A.

Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at and its website at .

On behalf of the Company,

"Ryan Hrkac"

Chief Executive Officer

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities of the Company have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in palladium and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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Source: Nortec Minerals Corp.