Aclarion Secures U.S. Patent Advancing Scalable, AI-Driven Assessment Of Chronic Low Back Pain



Patent covers use of AI in workflows of future products to accelerate company's ability to scale and enhance already strong gross margins

Expands intellectual property portfolio to 64 issued and pending patents worldwide, strengthening long-term competitive moat



BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent #12,601,803, titled“System for Machine Learning-Based Model Training and Prediction for Evaluation of Pain,” covering its machine learning–based platform for analyzing magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data.

Aclarion's cloud-based platform, Nociscan, converts complex MRS spectral data into clinically actionable insights to help physicians distinguish between painful and non-painful discs in the spine. The newly issued patent strengthens Aclarion's ability to scale by protecting its use of AI in future versions of the platform to further automate biomarker identification, accelerate report generation and reduce manual quality reviews.

“This patent strengthens the foundation of our platform by protecting how we leverage AI to transform complex spectroscopy data into meaningful, actionable information that physicians can integrate into everyday practice,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion.“By combining proprietary signal processing with machine learning, we are building a scalable and defensible approach to evaluating pain that has the potential to redefine how spine conditions are assessed while enabling highly efficient scaling and strong gross margin expansion.”

The patent covers machine learning models that extract quantitative biomarkers from MRS spectral data to generate standardized classifications associated with pain-related conditions. Importantly, the patent also covers AI-based automated data quality controls that detect and exclude low-quality acquisition signals, such as excessive lipids, low signal-to-noise ratio, or spectral artifacts. This capability will enable consistent, reproducible outputs across imaging systems and sites and represents a key step toward broader clinical adoption.

The patent further expands Aclarion's intellectual property portfolio, with 64 issued and pending patents worldwide, and underscores its strategy to build a differentiated, software-driven platform in the large and underserved chronic low back pain market. Chronic low back pain is a significant global healthcare challenge, affecting approximately 266 million people worldwide. When used alongside other diagnostic tools, clinical data has demonstrated up to a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

To read the patent, click here.

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About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as“anticipates,”“believes” and“expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding Aclarion Highlights Growing Adoption of Nociscan at The London Clinic, and the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

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Media Contacts:

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SPRIG Consulting

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