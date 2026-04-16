HRCI Introduces Its Next Chapter With A New Brand Identity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refreshed identity reflects HRCI's role as a career partner to the HR profession, building practical, globally relevant leadership expertise

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI, known as the premier learning and certifying body for the human resource profession, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand, including a new logo, visuals, and messaging. This update reflects both the changing nature of work and the expanding role HR professionals play in shaping organizational success.

As organizations face constant shifts, across talent, technology, and how work gets done, HR is increasingly expected to walk a line between people management and business strategy. HRCI's refreshed brand positions the organization to better support the professionals meeting these demands with confidence and practical expertise.

For decades, HRCI has set the global standard for HR certification excellence. Today, that foundation continues, along with a renewed focus on learning, community, and events, supporting professionals in building the capabilities needed to grow in their careers.

The refreshed brand reinforces HRCI's role as a career partner to HR professionals at every stage. It also serves as an acknowledgment of the organization's offerings, which now extend beyond certification to include expanded learning experiences, business solutions, a global online community platform, deep research of the profession, and AI-driven innovation.

“Our profession is evolving in real time,” said HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE.“HR leaders are being asked to manage change, drive business outcomes, and support people in entirely new ways. HRCI's refreshed brand reflects our commitment to equipping them not just with knowledge, but with the ability to apply it today and into the future.”

“Our brand now more clearly reflects the role we play in the human resource profession,” said HRCI Board Chair Kathy Claytor, SPHR, GPHR.“As a career partner, we're building an ecosystem that helps the HRCI community apply what they learn and grow with confidence.”

While HRCI's look and language have evolved, its certifications continue to set the standard for HR excellence around the world.

As the profession continues to expand, HRCI remains focused on delivering learning, connection, and credentials that are both globally informed and locally relevant. This next chapter reinforces HRCI's position as a trusted partner for HR professionals and organizations – facilitating immediate impact while helping them prepare for what's ahead.

To learn more about the next chapter of HRCI, please visit hrci/whatsnext.

About HRCI

HRCI is the career partner for the human resource profession, supporting HR professionals and the organizations that rely on them. Through applied learning, professional connection, and globally trusted standards, HRCI helps HR thrive as the workplace evolves.

For decades, HRCI has set the standard for HR excellence, building a community of certified professionals in over 150 countries. By connecting strategy to practice, HRCI equips HR leaders with the real-world knowledge to drive business forward and shape the Future of Work.

To learn more about HRCI, please visit.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jordan Foster HRCI...