Varun Tej Undergoes Knee Surgery After Injury During Bhari Training Read On

Telugu actor Varun Tej recently underwent knee surgery after getting injured while training for his upcoming film. His sister Niharika Konidela shared an update, assuring fans that he is recovering well

Varun Tej sustained a serious knee fracture while practicing volleyball for his upcoming film Bhari. The training was part of his preparation for the role, but the accident has forced a pause in the film's shooting schedule for now.

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Niharika Konidela took to social media to inform fans that the surgery was successful. She shared that Varun is currently under medical care and is steadily recovering. The family remains hopeful that he will be back to full strength soon.

As soon as the news broke, fans flooded social media with messages wishing Varun Tej a speedy recovery. For now, the actor is focusing entirely on healing, and work on Bhari will resume only after he is fully fit.