TCS Nashik Employee's Explosive Claim In Harassment Row: 'Send Your Wife If You Want A Child'

Multiple employees at TCS Nashik have alleged sexual harassment, forced religious practices and workplace abuse. A male employee claimed he was made to perform religious acts and faced personal insults. Many, including HR staff, have been arrested

The controversy at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has deepened after a male employee made a disturbing allegation, claiming a colleague told him to 'send his wife' if he wanted a child. He said this was part of ongoing harassment that also included pressure to follow religious practices like wearing a skullcap, offering namaz and reciting the kalma.

His account comes after several women employees accused colleagues of sexual harassment and attempts at forced religious conversion at the same office, according to a report by India Today. Together, these complaints have triggered a major investigation.

Police have now registered nine cases based on multiple complaints, including from the male employee. The allegations range from workplace harassment and abuse of power to coercion and misconduct, raising serious concerns about employee safety and internal systems at the Nashik branch.

The male employee, speaking about his experience, claimed that he was forced to follow religious practices against his will.

According to him, his team leaders allegedly made him wear a skullcap, recite the kalma and offer namaz. He said this happened multiple times during his time at the company.

He also claimed that he was mocked for his personal life. He alleged that one of the accused made offensive remarks suggesting he 'send his wife' if he wanted a child.

The man said the harassment started in 2022 soon after he joined the company and continued till March 2026.

The employee said his team leader, identified as Tausif Akhtar, along with colleague Danish Sheikh, allegedly targeted him regularly.

He claimed that he was given extra work to keep him under pressure. Tasks from other employees were also assigned to him, leaving him exhausted.

When he protested, he alleged that he was threatened. In one instance, he claimed a table fan was thrown at him during an argument.

He also said that false complaints were later filed against him when he refused to follow instructions.

The employee said his religious identity became a major issue at the workplace. He described himself as a devout Hindu who follows Ramdas Swami and wears a rudraksha mala.

He alleged that his beliefs were mocked and questioned by colleagues. According to him, comments were made about Hindu gods and religious figures.

He also claimed that he was pressured to eat non-vegetarian food despite being a strict vegetarian. When he refused, he said he was ridiculed.

In another claim, he said he was taken to a colleague's home during Eid in 2023 and forced to take part in religious practices. He alleged that photos were taken and shared in office groups to humiliate him.

The case first came to light after a 23-year-old woman employee filed a complaint.

She alleged that one of the accused tried to forcibly kiss her and wanted to marry her. She also claimed that colleagues made objectionable remarks and tried to influence her religious beliefs.

Following her complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation. Women police officers were also sent undercover to gather more information.

Several other women later came forward with similar complaints.

Arrests and police investigation

Police have arrested multiple accused in connection with the case. This includes several male and female employees.

Investigators have collected evidence such as call records, emails and chat messages. Around 78“suspicious” records have been found so far.

Police also said there are signs of possible financial transactions linked to the accused, though details are still being examined.

Authorities have stated that complaints by victims were allegedly ignored earlier and not properly reported within the company.

An HR executive, identified as Nida Khan, has been accused of trying to suppress complaints.

According to police, she was part of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee but did not take proper action. Instead, she allegedly asked victims to drop their complaints.

Police believe she may have played a key role in shielding the accused. She has also been arrested as part of the investigation.

Another company official, Ashwini Chainani, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Tata Consultancy Services has responded to the allegations, calling them serious and concerning.

Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the company is treating the matter with the“utmost seriousness”.

He confirmed that an internal investigation has been ordered and action has already been taken against some employees.

The company also said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of harassment or coercion.

TCS has asked employees at its Nashik office to work from home for safety reasons while the investigation continues.

Public reaction and protests

The case has sparked strong reactions outside the company as well.

A group of women organised a 'Ranragini Jan Akrosh' bike rally in Nashik to protest against the alleged incidents.

Political reactions have also followed. BJP MLA Devayani Farande criticised the alleged acts and called for strict action.

The issue has now become a larger public discussion about workplace safety, religious freedom and employee rights.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are continuing to question those involved.

Authorities are examining all evidence to understand the full extent of the case. More arrests or charges may follow depending on the findings.

At this stage, all allegations are under investigation and have not been proven in court.

The case highlights the importance of safe workplaces, proper complaint systems and strict action against misconduct.