Turkic Investment Fund Enters World Bank Group Treasury RAMP Network

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) has joined the Reserve Advisory & Management Partnership (RAMP) network of the World Bank Group (WBG) Treasury, Trend reports via the fund.

The partnership was formalized through a signing ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

Participation in the RAMP network provides TIF with a unique platform for two-way engagement, combining access to global best practices with opportunities to contribute perspectives from a regional development institution. This exchange is expected to foster alignment with evolving international treasury standards.

The engagement with WBG Treasury focuses on knowledge sharing, technical cooperation, and benchmarking across a range of critical treasury functions of the members. These include practices related to liquidity management, risk management frameworks, treasury governance, and operational processes and systems. Through this collaboration, TIF gains access to extensive experience, technical workshops, tools, and global expertise within RAMP. This engagement is particularly valuable during TIF's establishment phase, when systems, governance arrangements, and operational processes are being designed and implemented.

Ramil Babayev, General Director of TIF, stated that joining the RAMP network and partnering with the World Bank Group Treasury enables TIF to build its treasury function on a strong foundation while contributing its regional perspective to a global community of practitioners. He added that this collaboration provides direct access to leading practices in treasury management and risk governance.

Jorge Familiar, Vice President and Treasurer of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), expressed his pleasure in welcoming the Turkic Investment Fund to the World Bank Group RAMP community.

He noted that international financial institutions are playing an increasingly important role within RAMP's membership, adding that their participation strengthens the exchange of perspectives and best practices across the global network. According to Familiar, the inclusion of the Turkic Investment Fund reflects both the continued growth of the partnership and its growing relevance for development-focused investors.

The decision to establish the Turkic Investment Fund was made on November 11, 2022, at the 9th Summit of the Turkic Council. The members of the fund are Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. The goal of the fund is to promote the economic development of the member states of the Turkic Council by expanding regional trade and supporting economic activity.