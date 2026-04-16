Global Optical Computing Market Report 2026: Granular Technology Assessments, Competitive Intelligence Across 98 Company Profiles, And Ten-Year Forecasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global optical computing market is poised for exponential growth driven by the convergence of AI bandwidth demands, photonic quantum computing, and the maturation of silicon photonics. Key opportunities lie in AI data centers with co-packaged optics and photonic processors promising efficiency gains. Major players like PsiQuantum and Xanadu are shaping the quantum landscape. Access detailed insights in "Global Optical Computing Market 2026-2036."

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Optical Computing Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Optical Computing Market 2026-2036 is the most comprehensive and technically rigorous market intelligence report available on the global optical computing industry.

Spanning 430 pages, 110 data tables, and 55 market forecast figures, the report provides quantitative market sizing, granular technology assessments, competitive intelligence across 98 company profiles, and ten-year forecasts for every major market segment, application area, material platform, and geographic region - all updated to reflect the decisive structural shifts of 2025 and 2026 including PsiQuantum's Nature-published Omega chipset breakthrough, the commercial ramp of 800G co-packaged optics at hyperscale data centres, and Xanadu's NASDAQ listing as the first publicly traded photonic quantum computing company.

The report begins with a detailed executive summary providing an immediate-use market snapshot, technology status assessment across nine major optical computing segments, and a four-table structured outlook covering short-term (2026-2028), medium-term (2029-2032), and long-term (2033-2036) projections. The introduction and key concepts section provides the foundational technical grounding required to interpret market dynamics correctly - covering the physics of optical computing, a detailed comparison of photonics versus electronics across every commercially relevant parameter, PIC architecture and component technology from waveguides and modulators through to heterogeneous integration and co-packaged optics, and a comprehensive treatment of quantum computing architectures including superconducting, trapped-ion, photonic, neutral atom, and topological qubit systems.

Growth is not driven by a single technology transition but by a cascading sequence of photonic adoption waves. The first and already underway wave is the AI-driven data centre bandwidth crisis: AI training clusters consuming hundreds of megawatts require optical interconnects at 800G and beyond simply because copper physics cannot deliver the required bandwidth at the distances and densities of modern GPU clusters. Co-packaged optics - integrating optical transceivers directly onto switch ASIC packages - is transitioning from pilot deployments to volume production between 2026 and 2028, representing a structural expansion of photonic content per data centre dollar that will grow the market at 50% CAGR through 2030.

The materials and manufacturing section provides the most detailed publicly available assessment of PIC material platform economics and manufacturing trajectories, covering silicon-on-insulator, silicon nitride, indium phosphide, thin-film lithium niobate, barium titanate, gallium arsenide, and emerging platforms including diamond, aluminium nitride, and electro-optic polymers. Detailed fabrication method tables for each platform, heterogeneous integration technique assessments, wafer size scaling trajectories to 2036, and a benchmarked foundry capability matrix covering thirteen commercial PIC foundries provide the supply-side intelligence required for technology strategy and procurement decisions.

The optical computing technologies section covers four technology domains with depth and rigour not available in any competing publication. PIC architecture evolution is mapped across six generations from 2026 to 2036. Optical processor technologies - digital, analog AI/ML, neuromorphic, and Fourier optical - are assessed with competitive landscape tables covering every commercial-stage company. Quantum optical computing receives exhaustive treatment covering fusion-based quantum computing, GKP continuous-variable approaches, measurement-based computation, and the full quantum PIC component roadmap from single-photon sources through fast electro-optic switches to waveguide-integrated SNSPDs. Co-packaged optics and advanced packaging receives a dedicated section covering CPO architecture variants, the full CPO technology roadmap to 2036, and competitive analysis of all major CPO ecosystem participants.

The markets and applications section provides structured, quantitative treatment of seven end-market segments - data centres and HPC, telecommunications, quantum computing and communications, automotive and LiDAR, aerospace and defence, healthcare and biomedical, and industrial sensing and IoT - with individual market sizing tables for each segment forecasting to 2036. The market analysis and forecasts section provides the report's core quantitative deliverable: thirty forecast tables covering the global market by technology type, application, geography, PIC material platform, transceiver data rate, and quantum technology sub-segment, all presented consistently from 2026 to 2036 with CAGR calculations and sub-segment growth drivers.

Technology trends and future outlook, challenges and opportunities, and detailed sections on energy efficiency standards and material sustainability round out the strategic intelligence content. The report concludes with 93 company profiles organised across the full value chain, a 145-entry reference list with active hyperlinks, a comprehensive glossary of 80 terms, and a complete list of abbreviations.

Report contents:



Chapter 1 - Executive Summary: Market snapshot table; global market size and growth projections 2026-2036; technology status summary; market map across five technology layers; short-, medium-, and long-term outlook projections; PIC maturity assessment by material platform

Chapter 2 - Introduction and Key Concepts: Optical computing history and basic principles; photonics versus electronics comparison (speed, bandwidth, energy, integration); EIC versus PIC comparison; optical computing advantages and challenges; PIC key concepts covering coupling, lasers, photodetectors, modulators, waveguides, and architecture (monolithic, hybrid, heterogeneous); quantum computing concepts covering all five major qubit architectures with technology descriptions, materials, and market players

Chapter 3 - Materials and Manufacturing: Silicon-on-insulator; silicon nitride; indium phosphide; organic polymer on silicon; thin-film lithium niobate (electro-optic properties, fabrication methods, emerging applications); barium titanate and rare earth metals; emerging PIC materials; metasurfaces; neuromorphic photonics; materials benchmarking scorecard; wafer sizes and scaling; monolithic, hybrid, and heterogeneous integration schemes; wafer bonding, flip-chip bonding, and micro-transfer printing; PIC design cycle and multi-project wafers; fabrication services; testing and packaging; key manufacturers and foundries

Chapter 4 - Optical Computing Technologies: PIC architectures and evolution roadmap; integration schemes; operational frequency windows; digital and analog optical processors; neuromorphic photonics; quantum optical computing systems, components, and roadmap; photon detection technologies; quantum PIC current state; optical interconnects (chip-to-chip, data centre); data centre interconnect standards and specifications; advanced packaging (2D, 2.5D, 3D); co-packaged optics architecture, roadmap, benefits, and challenges

Chapter 5 - Markets and Applications: Data centres and HPC (transceivers, AI accelerator interconnects, photonic TPUs); telecommunications (5G/6G, WDM networking, mmWave photonics); quantum computing and communications (QKD, quantum sensing, QRNG, quantum networking); automotive and LiDAR (coherent FMCW, flash, autonomous vehicles, HD mapping); aerospace and defence (optical gyroscopes, free-space optical communications); healthcare and biomedical (OCT, lab-on-chip, photoacoustic imaging, FLIM); industrial sensing and IoT (gas sensing, distributed fibre sensing, structural health monitoring, DAS)

Chapter 6 - Market Analysis and Forecasts: Global market overview and historical trends; market size and growth projections 2026-2036; key growth drivers and inhibitors; segmentation by technology type, application, and geography; PIC market by material platform (SOI, SiN, InP, TFLN, GaAs, others); PIC transceiver market by data rate and application; PIC for AI/data centres, telecommunications, quantum computing, quantum communications, automotive LiDAR, and industrial sensing; optical processor market by type and application; quantum optical computing market by technology type and application area

Chapter 7 - Technology Trends and Future Outlook: All-optical computing; neuromorphic photonics; quantum photonics TRL assessment 2026-2036; photonic-electronic integration roadmap; 3D integration for optical computing; advanced manufacturing techniques; automated testing and packaging; scalable quantum photonic architectures; quantum error correction advances; AI-assisted PIC design; PIC, optical processor, and quantum optical computing technology roadmaps to 2036

Chapter 8 - Challenges and Opportunities: Technical challenges and potential solutions (25 challenges with detailed mitigation pathways); market challenges covering cost competitiveness, adoption barriers, and standardisation; opportunities in data centre AI acceleration, 5G/6G, quantum technologies, and green computing; energy efficiency standards; material usage and recycling policies

Chapter 9 - Company Profiles: 93 profiles across silicon photonics and PIC platforms; optical interconnects and CPO; photonic AI processors; photonic quantum computing systems; quantum communications and sensing; PIC foundries and component suppliers; supporting ecosystem

Chapter 10 - Appendices: Glossary of 80 terms; list of abbreviations; research methodology including primary research, secondary research, market sizing, segmentation framework, TRL reference, limitations and caveats Chapter 11 - References: 145 references covering academic literature, industry reports, company sources, government and institutional sources, conference proceedings, news and trade media, patent literature, and standards documents - all with active hyperlinks

COMPANY PROFILES (93 Company Profiles)



AIM Photonics

Akhetonics

Alpine Quantum Technologies

Arago

Astrape Networks

Atom Computing

Black Semiconductor

Celestial AI

Cognifiber

Cornerstone

Crystal Quantum Computing

Dawn Semiconductor

Duality Quantum Photonics

DustPhotonics

EFFECT Photonics

eleQtron

Ephos

Exail Quantum Sensors

Finchetto

GlobalFoundries

Heguang Microelectronics Technology

Hongguang Xiangshang

HyperLight

IBM

ID Quantique

Infineon Technologies

Infleqtion

IonQ

Ipronics

Ligentec

Lightelligence

Lightium AG

LightMatter

LightON

Lightsolver

Liobate Technologies

LioniX

Lumai

Luxtelligence SA

Microsoft

Miraex

M Squared Lasers

Myrias Optics

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies

NcodiN

nEye Systems

Neurophos New Origin

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