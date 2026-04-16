Visiting Fellow, Strategic Studies, Griffith University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Peter Layton is a Visiting Fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University and an Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). He has extensive aviation and defence experience and, for his work at the Pentagon on force structure matters, was awarded the US Secretary of Defense's Exceptional Public Service Medal. He has a doctorate from the University of New South Wales on grand strategy and has taught on the topic at the Eisenhower College, US National Defense University. For his academic work, he was awarded a Fellowship to the European University Institute, Fiesole, Italy. His research interests include grand strategy, national security policies particularly relating to middle powers, defence force structure concepts and the impacts of emerging technology. He contributes regularly to the public policy debate on defence and foreign affairs issues and is the author of the book Grand Strategy ( His other posts, articles and papers may be found at:

–present Visiting Fellow in Strategic Studies, Griffith University

2014 UNSW, PhD

ExperienceEducation