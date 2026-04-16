Taiwan's Opposition Courting China As Faith In US Fades

MENAFN - Asia Times) The visit of Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, to the People's Republic of China arguably marked a historic moment in cross-strait relations. It was the first such visit by a KMT chair in a decade, and the meeting between Cheng and Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested a potential diplomatic thaw.

China also announced 10 incentive measures for Taiwan, including resuming tourist visits from Shanghai and Fujian Province to Taiwan, allowing Taiwanese television dramas to air on the mainland and facilitating food exports.

This diplomatic overture, however, is not driven by any domestic impulse toward reconciliation or reunification. Rather, it is a direct response to Washington's growing indifference toward its Indo-Pacific allies.

Since his return to the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump has scaled back his reliance on the Quad as the primary security framework for constraining China in the Indo-Pacific.

Instead, Trump has prioritized weaponized interdependence in trade, technology, and advanced semiconductors as the means to counter China's technological and industrial rise. This approach is evident in his preference for tariffs as a tool to economically coerce China - a strategy that has so far yielded limited results.