Ramayana Part 1 Release Date: Yash CONFIRMS Ranbir Kapoor Starrer During THIS Time Check

Ramayana Part 1 Release Date: The much-awaited Ramayana adaptation starring Ranbir Kapoor is set for a grand theatrical release. Yash has now confirmed a late-October 2026 window, hinting at festive box office clash and a massive cinematic spectacle

Ramayana Part 1 is officially targeting the last week of October 2026 for its release. While it was earlier associated with a Diwali debut, Yash clarified during a global event that the film will arrive just ahead of the festival season. This strategic timing could give the film a strong box office runway, capitalizing on holiday audiences even before Diwali celebrations begin.

Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Yash emphasized that the film aims to deliver more than just storytelling-it's designed as an experience. According to him, the timeless appeal of the Ramayana lies in its universal emotional core, and with modern filmmaking technology, the makers want to elevate it into a visually rich, immersive spectacle meant for the big screen.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features a powerful ensemble. Ranbir Kapoor leads the project, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ambitious project is planned as a two-part saga, with the second installment slated for a Diwali 2027 release, promising a long-term cinematic journey for audiences.

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