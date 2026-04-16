Who Is Amir Hamza? Let Co-Founder Shot By Gunmen In Lahore, Pakistan

Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Amir Hamza was shot by gunmen outside a news office in Lahore and is in critical condition. The attackers fled, and police are investigating. Hamza has been linked to several militant activities and was close to Hafiz Saeed

Amir Hamza, who co-founded terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, was shot by unknown gunmen in Lahore, Pakistan. The attack took place outside a news channel office, according to reports.

Witnesses said armed attackers opened fire at close range and then fled the scene. Hamza was seriously injured in the shooting.

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors say his condition is extremely critical.

LeT senior leader Maulana Amir hamza comes under attack in LahoreJustice (R) Nazir Ahmad Ghazi and Maulana Amir Hamzawere going home after doing live show when they were attacked by 2 armed men on a bike. Maulana Amir Hamza is injured. Was shot on shoulder. twitter/yGXuZOC8yz

- Levina (@LevinaNeythiri) April 16, 2026

,..Unknown Gunmen carried out a targeted attack in Johar Town, Lahore commander Amir Hamza was shot by unidentified assailants earlier today... twitter/Qza51Sh8ju

- THE UNKNOWN MAN (@Theunk5555) April 16, 2026

Condition remains serious

Hospital sources said Hamza suffered severe injuries and is under close medical care. There has been no official update on whether he is out of danger.

Police have started an investigation but have not yet identified the attackers. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting so far.

Security has been tightened in the area following the incident.

Amir Hamza is known as one of the founding members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries, including the United States.

He is believed to be close to key figures like Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki. Over the years, Hamza has been linked to various militant activities and operations.

Pakistan's terror hypocrisy EXPOSED!Pahalgam attack mastermind Saifullah Kasuri seen at a public rally with Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan & Talha Saeed (son of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed).Also present: LeT ideologue Amir Hamza spewing hate:️“Kashmir... twitter/ANhx8QaeQj

- Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) May 29, 2025

Update:According to sources Lashkar-E-Tayiba Co-founder and senior leader Amir Hamza (Terrorist) discharged from the lahore hospital. On May 19-20 he was admitted to hospital for injuries at his residence Hamza is a close ally of Hafiz Saeed, Talha Saeed and... twitter/YZ5yCxKtLv

- OsintTV (@OsintTV) May 24, 2025

The United States has declared him a global terrorist and placed sanctions on him.

Role in militant activities

Hamza is considered a veteran of the Afghan mujahideen. He later became an important figure within Lashkar-e-Taiba, where he reportedly handled fundraising, recruitment and internal coordination.

He also played a role in negotiations for the release of detained militants, according to reports.

Kashmir banega Pakistan Jammu Banega Pakistan Punjab Banega Pakistan Amir Hamza after op Sindoor, Bana liya?Good bye to Hamza, cheers to #dhurnadhar. twitter/5nonLtMr4v

- Lala (@lala_the_don) April 16, 2026

He has often been seen delivering strong speeches, including anti-India remarks. Some of his statements have called for major political changes in the region, which have drawn criticism.

Writing and propaganda work

Apart from his operational role, Hamza was also active in spreading extremist ideas through writing.

He served as the founding editor of Lashkar's magazine“Majallah al-Daawa”. In 2002, he wrote a book titled“Qafila Da'wat aur Shahadat”, which promoted militant ideology.

His writings and speeches have been widely circulated among supporters over the years.

In 2018, Pakistan took action against groups linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.

After this crackdown, Hamza is believed to have distanced himself from Lashkar. Reports suggest he later formed a separate group called Jaish-e-Manqafa.

This group is said to be involved in militant activities, including in Jammu and Kashmir, though details remain unclear.

Indian media reports claim that Hamza has continued to stay in touch with Lashkar leadership despite forming a new group.

Authorities have not confirmed these claims independently.

The shooting has raised fresh questions about internal conflicts and security issues involving militant networks in the region.

For now, the focus remains on Hamza's health as he continues to fight for his life in hospital.