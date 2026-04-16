BJP President Nitin Nabin Sworn In As Rajya Sabha Member

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Along with him, several other new members were administered the oath shortly after the House proceedings commenced.

This marks BJP President Nabin's first term as a Member of Parliament. He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. BJP's Shivesh Kumar and Ramnath Thakur of the JD-U, also elected from Bihar, were administered the oath too.

From Assam, BJP leaders Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, along with UPPL's Pramod Boro, took the oath. From Haryana, BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Congress leader Karamvir Singh Boddh were sworn in. From Telangana, Congress leaders Vem Narendra Reddy and Abhishek Manu Singhvi took the oath, while from Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Anurag Sharma was also sworn in.

From Maharashtra, BJP's Vinod Tawde; from Odisha, BJP's Sujit Kumar; and from Chhattisgarh, BJP's Lakshmi Verma and Congress leader Phulodevi Netam took the oath as members of the Rajya Sabha.

Later, the passing of the country's legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was mentioned in the house, and tributes were paid to her, as well as to former MP and Union Minister Mohsina Kidwai.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan informed the House that Asha Bhosle had lent her voice to thousands of songs over a career spanning more than eight decades, carving a distinct niche for herself in Indian music. She was conferred with several prestigious honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92.

The House was also informed Kidwai passed away on April 8, at the age of 94. She served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and completed two full terms while representing the state of Chhattisgarh. She was born on January 1, 1932, in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

Over a public life spanning nearly six decades, Kidwai served in the UP Assembly and Legislative Council as well as in both Houses of Parliament. She also served as a minister in UP and at the Centre. Her contribution towards the upliftment of the weaker sections of society was widely recognised.

The nation mourned her passing as the loss of a veteran public leader, an able administrator, and a distinguished parliamentarian. The House described the demise of both Asha Bhosle and Mohsina Kidwai as an irreparable loss to the nation. Members then stood in silence to pay homage to the departed souls.