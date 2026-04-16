Swiss Organisation Wins Award For Tracking Data Centre Pollution

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The impact of data centres on the environment and the climate is hard to measure. The Swiss Datacenter Efficiency Association has recently won international recognition for a tool that assesses the facilities' footprints. This content was published on April 16, 2026 - 10:00 7 minutes

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo for more than 20 years.

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Any activity that uses the internet – working from home with a computer, paying for dinner with a credit card, or generating an image with artificial intelligence – relies on data centres. These buildings full of servers host the IT infrastructure needed to process and transmit digital data.

The number of data centres is increasing in Switzerland and around the world. As a result, energy consumption and CO2 emissions are growing as well. Data centres use around 7% of Switzerland's electricity, and this could more than double by 2030. Most of the electricity powering the facilities often comes from fossil fuels, and large amounts of water are required to cool the IT equipment.

>> How does a data centre work?

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Despite sustainability commitments across the tech sectorExternal link, the real environmental impact of data centres is largely unknown. Various indicators measure the energy used, but they do not reveal how efficiently servers, storage systems, and network devices use that electricity to make our modern internet work. This gap makes it difficult to assess progress towards carbon neutrality in the digital world.

“Unfortunately, when discussing data centre sustainability, nobody considers the IT component,” says Matthias Haymoz of the Swiss Datacenter Efficiency Association (SDEA), a consortium of companies and academic institutions formed in 2020 to reduce the environmental and climate impact of data centres.“This is a problem because today 80% of a data centre's energy goes into IT.”

The SDEA launched its online navigatorExternal link to fill this information gap in 2024. The tool is the first in the world to evaluate a data centre's entire energy balance, and it recently received an award at one of the leading global events for data centres. The recognition is a sign that while data centres remain essential for our connected world, a growing number of organisations wish they had more transparency about their energy use.

Data centre servers are not used to their capacity

Accessible online, the SDEA navigator measures a data centre's sustainability based on 12 months of real operational data. It analyses four key aspects: infrastructure energy efficiency, IT utilisation efficiency, CO2 emissions, and water consumption – providing a complete assessment of a centre's environmental impact.

>> We explained how the Swiss navigator works at the time of its launch:

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This content was published on Jul 16, 2024 Every time we book a hotel online, stream a movie or make a video call, data centres worldwide consume a lot of energy and water. A label launched in Switzerland wants to reduce the centres' energy impact.

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