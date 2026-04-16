Roquette Successfully Prices Its Hybrid Notes Issuance For An Amount Of 600 Million Euros

Lille, 16 April, 2026 – Roquette, a global leader of plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for the health and nutrition sectors, successfully priced an issue of EUR 600 million perpetual hybrid subordinated notes with a fixed rate of 6% until the first reset date on 21 April 2032. The Notes are intended to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The Subordinated Notes are rated BB+ by S&P with an intermediate equity content of 50% up to the agency's 15% maximum criteria threshold. They are also treated as equity under IFRS and are an important part of Roquette's long-term financing strategy, strengthening the company's capital structure and financial flexibility.

The Notes offering was very well received by the market and largely oversubscribed, with a total final orderbook above EUR 2.8 billion (4.7 times oversubscribed). This outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company's growth strategy and solid credit profile.

The net proceeds of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

Roquette was advised by Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Natixis and Societe Generale as Global Coordinators along with BNP Paribas, CIC CIB, and J.P. Morgan as Active Bookrunners, and by Clifford Chance and A&O Shearman as Legal Counsels.

DISCLAIMER

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction. No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make available any notes to any retail investor in the European Economic Area. In France, a listing prospectus will be submitted to the approval of the French Autorité des marchés financiers for a listing of the notes on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Settlement-delivery remains subject to this approval. This press release is not an offer for sale within the United States of any security of Roquette or any of its affiliates. Securities of Roquette or any of its affiliates may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or unless exempt from such registration. Release, publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution would violate applicable laws or regulations.

Contact:

Roquette Financial Communications

Cécile MASUREL

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