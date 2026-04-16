Qatar Condemns School Shooting Incident In Turkiye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident that occurred at a school in Kahramanmaraş Province in the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and causes.

The ministry affirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Turkiye, its government and people and its complete support for all measures taken to maintain security and stability.

The ministry also expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Turkiye, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.