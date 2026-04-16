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Human Rights Centre Launches In Geneva

Human Rights Centre Launches In Geneva


2026-04-16 03:59:29
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A new centre, the Geneva Human Rights Hub (GHRH), has launched in Switzerland to give impetus to projects that have become bogged down. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Human rights centre launches in Geneva This content was published on April 16, 2026 - 08:31 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Droits humains: un nouvel acteur à Genève pour redonner un souffle Original Read more: Droits humains: un nouvel acteur à Genève pour redonner un so

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Half-funded by the Swiss foreign ministry, this unit, with a staff of four, started work at the beginning of January. It comes at a time when the UN is facing a cash crisis, including in the area of human rights.

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This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On Inside Geneva this week, we ask: in a world of violent conflict, is the UN – which was founded to keep the peace – doing its job?

Read more: Inside Geneva: can the UN sur

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