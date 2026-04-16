Human Rights Centre Launches In Geneva
-
Français
fr
Droits humains: un nouvel acteur à Genève pour redonner un souffle
Original
Read more: Droits humains: un nouvel acteur à Genève pour redonner un so
Half-funded by the Swiss foreign ministry, this unit, with a staff of four, started work at the beginning of January. It comes at a time when the UN is facing a cash crisis, including in the area of human rights.More More International Geneva Inside Geneva: can the UN survive?
This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On Inside Geneva this week, we ask: in a world of violent conflict, is the UN – which was founded to keep the peace – doing its job?Read more: Inside Geneva: can the UN sur
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment