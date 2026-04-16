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Saudi Crown Prince And Pakistani Prime Minister Discuss Latest Regional, International Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud discussed with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif the prospects for the close bilateral relations between the two countries, the existing aspects of cooperation, and opportunities for developing them in various fields two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments, including the situation in the region and the latest developments related to the talks between the US and Iran hosted by Pakistan, and stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability to the region Saudi Crown Prince praised the efforts made by the Pakistani Prime Minister to promote growth in Pakistan and develop the strategic partnership between the two countries.
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