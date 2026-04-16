Herat Governor, Iranian Envoy Discuss Boosting Trade Via Islam Qala

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The governor of western Herat has emphasized increasing trade flows through the Islam Qala border crossing during a meeting with Iran's deputy ambassador to Afghanistan.

Herat governor's spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi said in a statement posted on X that Sheikh Maulana Islam Jar met with Iran's Deputy Ambassador to Afghanistan, Seyed Hassan Mortazavi.

He added that both sides discussed strengthening economic relations and addressing transport challenges between the two countries.

According to the statement, Islam Jar stressed the need to increase trade exchanges through the Islam Qala crossing and called for resolving transportation issues at the Dogharoun–Islam Qala border point.

Mortazavi, on the other hand, emphasized greater cooperation and coordination to facilitate trade flows along the route.

He said that necessary measures would be taken to address existing trade and transit challenges between the two countries.

sa