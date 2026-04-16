IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Cleared For SRH Return After Positive Back Scans

Pat Cummins has been cleared to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after positive results from recent scans on his back, offering a timely boost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the tournament enters a crucial phase. The SRH's full-time captain had travelled back to Australia earlier this month for follow-up assessments on a lumbar stress injury that has limited his appearances since July last year.

Return to Competitive Cricket

According to ESPNcricinfo, the scans conducted in Sydney have confirmed that the injury has healed, paving the way for his return to competitive cricket. Cummins is now targeting a comeback on April 25, when SRH is scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The Australian all-rounder indicated via social media that he is set to fly back to India imminently to rejoin the squad.

Injury Background

The injury dates back to Australia's tour of the West Indies, where Cummins first experienced discomfort. It subsequently ruled him out of most of the home summer, with the fast bowler managing just one appearance, the Adelaide Test against England, in which he delivered a standout performance, claiming six wickets. He was initially considered for the T20 World Cup squad but was ultimately sidelined as recovery timelines did not align with the tournament or the start of the IPL season.

SRH's Interim Campaign

In his absence, SRH has had a mixed campaign and currently sits mid-table, registering two wins from five matches. Ishan Kishan has stepped in as the stand-in captain, working closely with Cummins, who has remained involved with the team despite his rehabilitation. Head coach Daniel Vettori had earlier highlighted Cummins' off-field influence, particularly in mentoring Kishan on leadership.

Australia's Pace Bowling Depth

Meanwhile, Australia's pace attack is gradually regaining full strength. Josh Hazlewood has recently returned to action for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with his workload being carefully managed following injury. However, Mitchell Starc is yet to link up with Delhi Capitals as he continues recovery from shoulder and elbow issues.

Significance for National Duty and SRH's Playoff Hopes

Cummins' return is also significant in the broader context of Australia's packed red-ball schedule ahead. The team is set to play an extensive run of Test matches over the next year, including series against Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand, India and England, alongside a potential World Test Championship final.

For now, SRH will hope their captain's return can provide stability and momentum as they push for a playoff spot in the IPL. They currently stand in fourth place with two wins in five matches. (ANI)

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