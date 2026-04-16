Free 16-Week Mentorship Programme With Soho House Opens Applications For Brighton's Working-Class Creatives





BRIGHTON, UK - 15 April 2026: Creative Mentor Network (CMN), a charity dedicated to eliminating socioeconomic barriers in the UK's creative industries, has today opened applications for the seventh cohort of Soho Mentorship Brighton, its programme run in partnership with Soho House.

The free 16-week programme pairs 20 young people aged 18–26 from lower socioeconomic backgrounds in Brighton & Hove with established creative professionals from the Soho House membership community, spanning film, design, music, and media. Mentees receive one-to-one coaching, access to professional networks, and the industry confidence to begin building a career in the creative sector.

The latest cohort opens on the back of strong outcomes from the 2025 programme. Over 50% of participating mentees successfully secured work or work experience during the course of the programme, with alumni going on to roles including TV runner, production assistant at Ricochet, intern at a sustainable design firm, and backstage support at Brighton Sustainable Fashion Week. In total, the sixth cohort facilitated 181 mentoring sessions and generated 109 new professional connections for its participants.

"Our data shows that by the end of the 16 weeks, 89% of mentees feel equipped to build positive industry connections - a 47% increase from when they started. Programmes like these are crucial for showing young people in Brighton that the creative industry is a place for them."

- Frena Russom, Outreach Manager, Creative Mentor Network

The programme supports mentees in building their skills and confidence to help them find their place in the creative industries.

"I felt as though I came out of the experience with a newfound confidence. It's made me feel as though, although I may not have been given experiences growing up, I am now able to create them for myself."

- Lydia Stathaki, Former Soho Mentorship Brighton Mentee

Applications are open now and close on 20th May 2026. The programme begins in June 2026. Eligible candidates must live in the Brighton & Hove area and come from a lower socioeconomic background.

To apply, visit: